Mohammed Shami Keeps India Test Hopes Alive With 8-wicket Haul, Delhi Capitals Pacer Auqib Nabi Shines Again- Full Round-up of Ranji Trophy Semi-finals Day 2
Mohammed Shami Keeps India Test Hopes Alive With 8-wicket Haul, Delhi Capitals Pacer Shines Again- Full Round-up of Ranji Trophy Semi-finals Day 3

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: February 17, 2026
2 min read
Mohammed Shami Keeps India Test Hopes Alive With 8-wicket Haul, Delhi Capitals Pacer Auqib Nabi Shines Again- Full Round-up of Ranji Trophy Semi-finals Day 2

India’s premier domestic red-ball tournament, the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 is in the business end as four teams battle it out for a spot in the summit clash. Bengal is taking on Jammu & Kashmir while Karnataka and Uttarkhand are locking horns in the semi-finals.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top performances of the Ranji Trophy semi-finals Day 3.

Mohammed Shami keeps hopes for India comeback alive

Despite falling down the pecking order, Mohammed Shami is almost breaking the selectors’ door for a possible comeback to the national Test side with his domestic exploits. The veteran speedster headlined Bengal’s bowling attack by taking an eight-wicket haul against J&K. In the process, he registered his career best FC bowling figures of 8/90. Shami’s heroics also helped Bengal take a slender lead of 26 runs by bundling out J&K for 302 in response to Bengal’s first innings total of 328.

Mohammed Shami has been consistent throughout the season and is currently the sixth-highest wicket-taker with 36 scalps from seven games, which includes one four-wicket haul and three fifers. Shami’s sublime form will definitely make a case for him ahead of India’s upcoming Asian Test season which begins with a two-Test tour of Sri Lanka later this year and an extensive five-match series against Australia at home in early 2027.

ALSO READ:

Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 signing Auqib Nabi impresses again

The lucrative INR 8.4 crore signing by Delhi Capitals, Auqib Nabi has been enjoying a tremendous domestic season with the ball. After finishing as the second-highest wicket-taker in the previous Ranji season, Nabi is currently leading the wicket-taking charts with 55 wickets in nine games at an impressive average of 12.72.

His latest show comes against Bengal in the semis, where he took a four-wicket haul in the second innings to bundle out Bengal for a trivial 99 after already taking a fifer in the first. Prior to this match, in the quarter-final against Madhya Pradesh, Auqib Nabi had taken a 12-wicket match haul to guide J&K to their maiden Ranji semis appearance and can now play a key role in their first-ever final outing.

