Mohammed Siraj Set for Maiden Captaincy Stint, Announced As Hyderabad Skipper Ahead of Ranji Trophy 2025-26

Star Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj has been elected as the captain of Hyderabad for the Ranji Trophy 2025-26. He will replace Rahul Singh, who would take up the role of vice-captain in the squad.

Mohammed Siraj to Lead Hyderabad in Ranji Trophy 2025-26

The red-ball match against Mumbai on January 22 will mark his captaincy debut. The fixture will be followed by a clash facing Chhattisgarh on January 29, before the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 quarter-finals. Hyderabad are currently placed fourth in the Elite Group D with three draws and one victory and defeat each.

Hyderabad squad: Mohammed Siraj (C), G. Rahul Singh (VC), C.V. Milind, Tanay Thyagarajan, K. Rohit Rayudu, K. Himateja, A. Varun Goud, M. Abhirath Reddy, Rahul Radesh (WK), Aman Rao Perala, CTL Rakshann Readdi, N. Nitin Sai Yadav, Kanala Nitesh Reddy, Sai Pragnay Reddy (WK), and B. Punnaiah.

