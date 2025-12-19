Most Runs In A Calendar Year In T20: Abhishek Sharma Enters The India List During IND vs SA 5th T20I

India T20I opener Abhishek Sharma has enjoyed tremendous form in the format in 2025. Playing in the final match of the year in the IND vs SA 5th T20I as India eye a series win, the dynamic left-hander once again gave a testament to his explosive hitting abilities by getting the Men in Blue off to a flying start with a quickfire 21-ball 34.

In T20Is this year, Abhishek finished as the top-scorer amongst players from full member nations with 859 runs in 21 innings.

In the process, he took his total tally of T20 runs to 1602, the second-highest by an Indian in a calendar year after former skipper Virat Kohli.

Earlier this year during the IPL 2025 too, Abhishek looked in sublime form, smashing 439 runs in 13 innings, including a century and two fifties.

Most runs in a calendar year in T20: Abhishek Sharma falls narrowly short of topper Virat Kohli in India List

The apex spot in the India list for most runs in a calendar year in T20 is held by premier batter Virat Kohli, when he smacked 1614 runs in 2016. After Abhishek in second place, current T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav features twice on the list for his T20 exploits in 2022 and 2023. Yashasvi Jaiswal completes the top five.

Player Runs Year Virat Kohli 1614 2016 Abhishek Sharma 1602 2025 Suryakumar Yadav 1503 2022 Suryakumar Yadav 1338 2023 Yashasvi Jaiswal 1297 2023

Most runs in a calendar year in T20: Nicholas Pooran remains at top of all-time list

While Virat Kohli dominates the India list, the all-time chart is topped by West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran. Pooran’s 2331 runs that he slammed last year playing for the Windies, alongisde other franchise cricket teams, remain untouched with the next closest being Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan, with almost 300 runs less.

Check the top five batters with most runs in a calendar year in T20 below.

Player Runs Year Nicholas Pooran 2331 2024 Mohammad Rizwan 2036 2021 Reeza Hendricks 1970 2024 Alex Hales 1946 2022 Jos Buttler 1833 2023

