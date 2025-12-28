Most Runs in Women’s Cricket: Smriti Mandhana Enters 10,000 Club During INDW vs SLW 4th T20I

She is the fourth batter to enter the elite list.

Team India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana is the newest addition to the rare 10,000-run club of Women’s international cricket. Previously, only three players had reached the feat and went on to pile up the most runs in Women’s cricket.

Smriti Mandhana Registers 10,000 International Runs in Women’s Cricket

The 29-year-old has enjoyed a rich vein of form throughout the year. She is only the fourth player in women’s cricket history to breach the milestone, following in the footsteps of the former Indian skipper Mithali Raj, New Zealand’s Suzie Bates, and ex-England batter Charlotte Edwards.

The southpaw achieved the feat on her way to a fierce 48-ball 80 during the INDW vs SLW 4th T20I in Thiruvananthapuram. The innings included 11 boundaries and three sixes to guide India towards their highest totals in T20Is (221/2).

Previously, Mandhana, who scored the fastest 5,000 runs in Women’s ODIs (by innings and balls faced), also made the record for notching up the most runs in a calendar year in the format (1,362). She surpassed the Australian legend Belinda Clark to add another jewel to her enriched crown.

The batter was also instrumental in India’s maiden World Cup victory. She racked up a total of 434 runs in nine matches, including a ton and two hundreds, to become the second-highest run-getter of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025.

Additionally, Mandhana has already recorded the most number of international centuries (17) among the top five players to put up the most runs in Women’s cricket.

Top 5 Batters to Score Most Runs in Women’s Cricket

PLAYER INNINGS RUNS CENTURIES Mithali Raj (India) 314 10,868 8 Suzie Bates (New Zealand) 343 10,652 14 Charlotte Edwards (England) 316 10,273 13 Smriti Mandhana (India) 280 10,000 17 Stafanie Taylor (West Indies) 286 9,299 7

