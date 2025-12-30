Most Wickets in WT20I: Deepti Sharma Goes Past Australia Star To Take Top Spot

India all-rounder Deepti Sharma climbed to the apex of the Most wickets in WT20I list after achieving the feat during the ongoing INDW vs SLW 5th T20I. No other bowler has taken as many wickets as Deepti Sharma (152) in the shortest format, with the next name being Australian speedster Megan Schutt.

Let’s take a look at the top five bowlers with Most Wickets in WT20I.

Deepti Sharma – 152 wickets

Deepti Sharma have been enjoying a tremendous form with the ball of late. After her heroics in the Women’s World Cup 2025, where she finished as the leading wicket-taker, Deepti continued her exploits in the shortest format as well. In the five-match T20I Sri Lanka series, she once again finished at the top of the charts with four wickets from three innings, taking her total T20I wicket tally to 152.

Megan Schutt – 151 wickets

The Australian speedster is second on the list with 151 scalps to her name, from 123 matches, averaging 17.70 with an economy rate of 6.40. The 32-year-old has been one of the most reliable strike bowlers for the Aussies and helped them clinch their fifth T20 World Cup title in 2020, finishing top of the wicket-taker leaderboard with 13 wickets, including a four-wicket haul against India in the summit clash.

Nida Dar and Henriette Ishimwe – 144 wickets

A cornerstone of the Pakistan women’s squad, in 160 T20I appearances, Nida Dar has secured 144 wickets, maintaining an average of 20.20 and an economy rate of 5.70. She is also the first Pakistan cricketer – male of female to take 100 T20I wickets.

Alongside Dar, 22-year-old Henriette Ishimwe has rapidly established herself as a standout fast-bowling prospect in the women’s T20Is. Across 117 T20Is, she has matched Dar’s tally of 144 wickets, doing so with an outstanding average of 10.33 and an economical rate of 4.31 runs per over.

Sophie Ecclestone – 142 wickets

The former No.1 ranked T20I bowler is the next name on the list of Most Wickets in WT20I. The England spinner has taken 142 wickets at an impressive average of 15.73 and an economy rate of 5.96, including best figures of 4/18 which highlight her ability to restrict runs while getting breakthrough regularly.

Most Wickets in WT20I:

Player Matches Wickets BBI Deepti Sharma (INDW) 133 152 4/10 Megan Schutt (AUSW) 123 151 5/15 Henriette Ishimwe (RWAW) 117 144 5/6 Nida Dar (PAKW) 160 144 5/21 Sophie Ecclestone (ENGW) 101 142 4/18 C Aweko (UGAW) 115 139 4/6 T Putthawong (THAW) 86 131 5/6 N Boochatham (THAW) 116 126 5/5 EA Perry (AUSW) 168 126 4/12 O Kamchomphu (THAW) 118 125 5/18

