Nitish Kumar Reddy Claims a Hattrick in SMAT 2025, Removes Rajat Patidar for a Golden Duck [WATCH]

He bowled three overs, conceded 17 runs, and picked up three wickets in his spell.

India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy displayed his terrific bowling skills as he picked up a hat-trick for Andhra Pradesh in the SMAT 2025 Super League Group A against Madhya Pradesh at the DY Patil Academy, Ambi, Pune.

Nitish Kumar Reddy dismisses Rajat Patidar to complete his hat-trick

In the second innings of the match, Nitish Kumar Reddy came on to bowl his first over in the third over of the innings. His impact was immediate. On the fourth ball of the over, he struck by dismissing Harsh Gawali. The delivery was a straighter one on a good length around middle stump, angling in. Harsh failed to move his feet and tried to play across the line, missed it completely, and the ball went on to hit the leg stump.

On the very next ball, Nitish removed Harpreet Bhatia for a golden duck. He bowled a full length delivery outside the fifth stump line, tempting Bhatia to reach out at it without any footwork. The outside edge carried to the slip cordon, where skipper Ricky Bhui took a sharp low catch to his right.

Nitish completed his hat-trick on the sixth ball by dismissing Rajat Patidar. With two slips in place, he bowled a back-of-a-length delivery outside off that nipped back in slightly. Patidar, trying to play a late cut off the back foot, ended up dragging the ball onto his stumps.

Nitish Kumar Reddy bowled three overs and gave away only 17 runs at an economy rate of 5.70.

It wasn’t enough to help Andhra win the match, as Madhya Pradesh chased down the target and won by four wickets. Earlier in the game, Andhra were bowled out for just 112, with Nitish Kumar Reddy top scoring with 25 off 27 balls. For MP, Shivam Shukla took four wickets, Tripuresh Singh picked up three, Rahul Batham claimed two, and Venkatesh Iyer added one.

ALSO READ:

Nitish Kumar Reddy eyes a comeback with the T20 World Cup approaching

For Nitish Kumar Reddy, this hat-trick might catch the attention of the selectors, especially since he is currently out of the T20I squad. India are playing South Africa now, and after that, five more T20Is remain before the T20 World Cup. If Nitish continues to perform well in the SMAT, there is a possibility that he could earn a place in the New Zealand series, and maybe even be considered as a backup allrounder for the World Cup.

He was part of the squad during the Australia tour but had to withdraw due to injury, and his last T20I appearance came back in January earlier this year.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.