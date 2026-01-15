‘Anyone Else In The Country…?’ – Nitish Kumar Reddy Finds Strong Support From Former India Player

Former Indian batter Hanuma Vihari has come forward in support of all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy. The 22-year-old’s role in the team was once again questioned on social media after he managed only 20 runs at No.7 and bowled just two overs in the second India vs New Zealand ODI.

Hanuma Vihari Backs Nitish Kumar Reddy, Highlights Melbourne Test Hundred

The 32-year-old replied to an user on X (formerly Twitter) with Reddy’s stats so far across formats after he labeled the player as a “bits and pieces cricketer.” Since his ODI debut in the Australia series opener, the all-rounder is yet to produce an impactful performance with any of his skills in the last three fixtures.

But Vihari noted the Hyderabad player’s decent stats in the other two formats to establish his role as a pace-bowling all-rounder. Notably, after Hardik Pandya, the combination is currently a rare commodity in Indian cricket, making Reddy’s skillsets more valuable for the selectors.

Furthermore, he also recalled the youngster’s counter-attacking ton (114) at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) during the fourth match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25. Reddy’s brilliant rescue act of 114 had guided India to post 369, chasing Australia’s first innings’ total of 474. Coming in at 191/6, his gritty and composed knock laced with 11 boundaries and a six was crucial for the visitors’ fightback.

Can you tell me anyone else in the country who is at the level of Nitish who can bat and bowl seam? And he’s 22.

You call a 22 year old “bits and pieces” cricketer!?

Write him off just like that?

The overs bowled by him in different formats FYI :

ODI 3 matches – 7 overs

T20’s 4… https://t.co/rnE21KVp2J — Hanuma vihari (@Hanumavihari) January 15, 2026

