Nitish Kumar Reddy Slams 90 Runs, Bowls 25 Overs in Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Quarter-final Ahead Of Long Test Season

Nitish Kumar Reddy has been the all-rounder that India have been looking out for in the Test format.

While all the attention is fixated on the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy is quietly sharpening his axe in the domestic circuit. Despite the all-rounder’s wholehearted efforts, Andhra Pradesh could not beat Bengal in the quarter-final of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26.

The Abhimanyu Easwaran-led side batted Andhra Pradesh out of the match, registering a monumental 629 runs on the back of Sudip Gharami’s 299. That being said, Nitish Kumar Reddy gave it his all, and that reflected in the numbers after the game.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder scored a reliable 90 in the first innings, and also bowled 25 overs in the match at an economy of 2.60, picking up a solitary wicket. Watching Nitish Reddy bowl regularly was on the hit list of many Indian spectators, and he has quietly done just that – while all the attention is on the T20 extravaganza.

Why Nitish Kumar Reddy Is An Asset

Though the 22-year-old has had a brief career so far, he adds a lot to the balance of the side. All-rounders who are equally skilled with the bat and ball are a rare commodity. To add to that, India has experienced the services of very less fast bowling all-rounders.

In the 10 Tests played so far, Nitish Kumar Reddy has scored 396 runs with a magnificent hundred to his name – which came in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. To add to that, he has also picked eight wickets at an economy of 4.25, which is a touch higher in the longest format.

That being said, the all-rounder from Andhra not getting enough opportunities to bowl has been a constant debate on the platter. Though the Indians have voiced their intentions to nurture him as a complete package in Tests, the fact that he has been under-bowled in most of his Tests comes as a stark contrast.

After the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Indians will travel to Sri Lanka for a Test series, after which they host Australia for a five-match Test series at home. Nitish Kumar Reddy will not be as handy on wickets in the subcontinent, and will have to play a key role in the ODI World Cup in 2027.

