Not Just Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma, BCCI Directs All India Players To Feature in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26

There is a three week gap between the conclusion of the South Africa series and the commencement of the New Zealand one.

With the rise in the volume of games being played in today’s day and age, preparation before playing a game in any format would be imminent for a player. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has directed all its national players, including Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to play at least two matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26. The administration feels that it would help the players enhance their preparation.

Earlier, there were rumours about the BCCI asking Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to play the domestic 50-over tournament, since the duo has retired from the remaining two formats of the game. However, the directive for participation in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 would be for all players at the national level, and not just the two stalwarts.

The news comes surrounding the fact that there is a three-week gap between the conclusion of the South Africa series, and the commencement of the ODI series against New Zealand. The Men in Blue would be taking part in a three-match ODI series against the Kiwis, followed by a five-match T20I series which will act as the final hurdle before stepping into the T20 World Cup in 2026.

The domestic 50-over tournament is scheduled to kick-off on December 24, with 38 teams taking part in the competition. The group stage matches will see the national players for a minimum of two games, and the Final of the tournament is scheduled on January 18, 2026.

ALSO READ:

The Virat Kohli – Rohit Sharma Million Dollar Question

Ever since the two stalwarts have announced their retirement from the Test and T20I formats, there has been a lot of speculation on their availability for the coveted event in 2027. However, both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have let their bats do the talking, especially since the third ODI in Sydney against the mighty Australians.

In the three ODIs against South Africa, Virat Kohli shut down all the critics. He went on to score two centuries in the first two ODIs, and a brilliant fifty in the third ODI while chasing a total. Moreover, Rohit Sharma also displayed his form with the bat in the third ODI with a brilliant score of 75. Ahead of the series against New Zealand, the duo will be in a good headspace, and will have played at least a couple of games for their domestic sides.

That being said, the Men in Blue have a few questions to solve ahead of the coveted 2027 ODI World Cup. Their top-order, which has fired recently in the South Africa recently has Yashasvi Jaiswal as the opener. However, with Shubman Gill coming back in after his recovery, it seems like Jaiswal would have to vacate the spot despite the brilliant ton in the last game against the Proteas.

Moreover, Shreyas Iyer is set to make a comeback and occupy the No.4 spot, which has been his batting position for a long time. The Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper has ben terrific at the No.4 spot for the Blues and has put up a huge string of performances. Hence, he would be the favourite to start at that position. But that would be unfair on Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has shown his ability in the second ODI against South Africa at Raipur.

It is not like there would not be answers to these questions. What India have to ensure is that the communication within the team stays intact. Players need to be valued, and that will have to show through the actions of the management.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.