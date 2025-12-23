7 Notable Absentees From Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 is set to begin on December 24. India’s premier domestic one-day tournament will feature 38 teams from across the domestic circuit in the traditional List A format.

While Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are set to take part, a few star players are likely to miss the tournament and are not selected in the squad.

Let’s take a look at some of the notable absentees from Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26.

Shreyas Iyer

Mumbai batter Shreyas Iyer will miss the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 as he has not fully recovered from the injury he picked up during the ODI series against Australia. He suffered a blunt blow to the abdomen, which caused a spleen injury and internal bleeding, and had to undergo surgery in Sydney before being discharged from hospital.

During the ODI series against South Africa, bowling coach Morne Morkel said Iyer was recovering well. However, he is still not fit enough to be named in Mumbai’s squad and remains doubtful for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand.

Rajat Patidar

Rajat Patidar had a left knee niggle, which kept him out for a short time. He later recovered in time for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and had already received clearance from the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence.

However, he has not been named in Madhya Pradesh’s squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26, where Venkatesh Iyer has been announced as the captain. The reason for Patidar’s omission from the squad is still unclear.

Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj represented Hyderabad in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, playing four matches and taking seven wickets.

However, he has not been included in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 squad. The reason for his exclusion is not mentioned, but he might be selected for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand.

Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag represented Assam in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy but managed to score only 53 runs in six matches.

He has been dropped from the Vijay Hazare Trophy squad. Earlier this season, he played three matches for his state in the Ranji Trophy. Parag was dealing with a shoulder injury, which kept him from bowling in the SMAT and could also be the reason he was not picked for the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube

India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and all rounder Shivam Dube have informed the Mumbai Cricket Association that they will play two Vijay Hazare Trophy matches for Mumbai on January 6 and 8. That is why they have not been named in the squad at this stage. After that they will be playing in the T20I series.

Mumbai will play their league matches in Jaipur from December 24, starting their campaign against Sikkim. Surya and Dube have confirmed availability for the games against Himachal Pradesh and Punjab on January 6 and 8, respectively, and their names will be added to the squad later.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

After Mumbai’s SMAT match against Rajasthan, Yashasvi Jaiswal was rushed to the hospital due to acute gastroenteritis and rapid weight loss. He was later discharged and has been recovering well since then.

Mumbai senior selection committee chairman Sanjay Patil told TOI that Jaiswal will be added to the Mumbai squad once he receives clearance from the medical team. As a result, he could be included later in the group stage of the tournament.

