One 8:10, Three 2:10-Virat Kohli Tops India Player Ratings After IND vs NZ ODI Series
indian-cricket-team

One 8/10, Three 2/10: Virat Kohli Tops India Player Ratings After IND vs NZ ODI Series

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: January 18, 2026
1 min read
One 8:10, Three 2:10-Virat Kohli Tops India Player Ratings After IND vs NZ ODI Series

The IND vs NZ ODI series concluded with a historic win for the Kiwis. Coming to the subcontinent with a second-string side led by Michael Bracewell, the Blackcaps scripted history by winning their first-ever ODI series in India.

The Men in Blue won the opener but were dealt a blow after key all-rounder Washington Sundar got ruled out with a lower rib injury. The Kiwis then bounced back stronger in the second match to level the series scoreline at 1-1 before a dominating performance in the series decider to outclass the hosts.

India player ratings for the IND vs NZ ODI series

Virat Kohli – 8/10

KL Rahul – 6/10

Shubman Gill – 5/10

Nitish Kumar Reddy – 5/10

Shreyas Iyer – 2/10

Rohit Sharma – 2/10

Harshit Rana – 7/10

ALSO READ:

Ravindra Jadeja – 1/10

Kuldeep Yadav – 2/10

Mohammed Siraj- 3/10

Arshdeep Singh- 4/10

Prasidh Krishna- 1/10

