Out of Favour India Star Reveals Working With His Brother To Break Into White-Ball Side

India Test batter and domestic stalwart Sarfaraz Khan has fallen down the pecking order in the national setup of late. Having made his debut in the longest format in January 2024, he could feature in a total of six Tests as his last India appearance came that year itself in November.

Although Sarfaraz travelled to Australia next for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, he did not find any game time and thereafter was dropped from the squad. Now, with other batters like Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, and Dhruv Jurel getting the preference in Tests, he has decided to shift his focus to white-ball cricket.

Picked up by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) auction for his base price of INR 75 lakhs after going unsold at the previous two editions, Sarfaraz Khan revealed that he is working with his brother Musheer Khan to grow his limited-overs game. The dynamic middle-order batter will also get a big opportunity in the IPL 2026 to impress with his white-ball skills in a bid to realise his long-term goals.

Speaking ahead of the final-round of league stage match against Delhi in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26, the Mumbai batter was quoted as saying by Indian Express,

“I’m working hard on my white-ball game. I want to play for India in white-ball cricket and I’m paying attention to that. I’m also working with Musheer. His bowling complements his batting and vice versa. It’s not a big deal for him. Musheer is going to be the captain of the Indian team one day. I keep an eye on him. He’s young and plays all three formats. When I used to play cricket, my father would go home sad because I couldn’t bowl. But ever since Musheer started playing, my father knows that if he gets out while batting, he can bowl, and if he doesn’t get wickets while bowling, he can bat.”

