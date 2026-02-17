Pratika Rawal Injury Update: India Batter Returns After Ankle Injury, Added To Squad For Australia ODIs

The latest Pratika Rawal injury update brings great relief for the team as she has completed her rehabilitation, recovered from her ankle injury, and has been added to the squad for the Australia ODI series.

Pratika Rawal Injury Update: India Batter added to squad for Australia ODIs

Pratika Rawal has completed her rehabilitation at the Board of Control for Cricket in India Centre of Excellence and has fully recovered from the ankle injury she suffered in October during the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 match against Bangladesh.

She missed the semi final and final due to the injury, and Shafali Verma replaced her in the squad. Since then, Pratika has not played any competitive cricket.

India updated squad for Australia ODIs

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Kashvee Gautam, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, and Pratika Rawal.

