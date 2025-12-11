Quick Hands From Jitesh Sharma to Send Back Quinton De Kock on 90 in IND vs SA 2nd T20I [WATCH]

India wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma, who has already earned a reputation and a spot in the Indian team for his finishing abilities, impressed today with his wicketkeeping skills in the ongoing IND vs SA 2nd T20I.

Jitesh gave an exemplary display of his game awareness and reflexes behind the stumps to take the key wicket of Quinton De Kock, who was looking dangerous with his explosive powerplay.

Speaking about the dismissal, it happened on the first ball of the 16th over. Quinton managed an under-edge to a Varun Chakravarthy delivery and while Jitesh initially lost track of the trajectory of the ball and searched for it with his left hand, he managed to collect with his right hand to dislodge the bails. QDK tried to make his way back but fell just short.

The heroics from the Indian star eventually cut short Proteas wicketkeeper’s ambitions for a century as he had to walk back to the pavilion 10 runs short on 90(46).

Watch the video of the dismissal below.

Speaking about the IND vs SA match, despite Jitesh’s heroics to get the big scalp, the Proteas managed to post a towering total of 213/4 in 20 overs.

After Quinton De Kock got the visitors off to a fiery start and built the foundation for a strong finish, Donovan Ferreira and David Miller put the finishing touches with respective quickfire cameos of 30*(16) and 20*(12).

On the bowling front, it was a dismal show from the Indian team where Arshdeep Singh bowled a 13-ball over including seven wides and Jasprit Bumrah went at an economy of over 11, which is a rare sight. Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel were the only names with wickets, snaring two and one scalp respectively.

The Men in Blue are currently leading the five-match T20I series 1-0 after winning the opener and will be hoping to extend their lead tonight. The bilateral series works a dress rehearsal for both teams to try out their combinations for the T20 World Cup 2026 next year from February.

