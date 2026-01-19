R Ashwin Explains How Ravindra Jadeja Strength Is Becoming His Weakness

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja wasn't able to bag a single wicket in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand.

The Men in Blue lost an ODI series against New Zealand for the first time, after the visitors put up a clinical display in Indore in the third and final ODI. While there are a lot of topics being discussed about the loss, Ravindra Jadeja is probably the most important of them all.

The all-rounder from Saurashtra was not able to pick a single wicket in the ODI series, which is very surprising, considering the quality that he has got. Ravindra Jadeja is extremely accurate with his lengths and pace, which make him a wily customer to deal with for a batter.

However, there are cases when a player’s strength can become his weakness. And according to his former teammate Ravichandran Ashwin, that is exactly what is happening with Ravindra Jadeja at the moment. Ashwin explained how Jadeja refrains from playing outside his strength, which often leads to his downfall.

“[Ravindra] Jadeja knows these are his strengths, and he doesn’t want to move out of it. He has never flirted with the new stuff that he can. In the last 3-4 years, he has consistently trued to bowl the carrom ball in the nets, but hasn’t bowled even one in a match,” said R Ashwin in his YouTube video.

