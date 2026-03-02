R Ashwin Praises Arshdeep Singh for Match-turning Over Despite Expensive Returns in India’s Win Against West Indies in T20 World Cup 2026

Arshdeep Singh has scalped eight wickets so far in the T20 World Cup 2026.

A stunning run chase, steered by Sanju Samson, has sealed India’s semi-final berth in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. But former all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has spoken about another two crucial contributions that played key roles in restricting the West Indies’ big hitters under a 200-run total.

R Ashwin Hails Arshdeep Singh’s Game-changing 19th Over Against West Indies

Just when the former Caribbean skipper Jason Holder and Rovman Powell were looking all set to provide a blazing finish to the Windies’ total, Arshdeep Singh’s brilliant execution shifted the momentum back in India’s favour. After conceding 24 runs in his third over, the seamer made an exceptional comeback, giving away only six runs in the penultimate over.

“Arshdeep Singh gave more than 40 runs from four overs, but maybe his 19th over was underrated. He did not get a wicket but the execution in the 19th over, even if he did not get a wicket, completely broke their momentum. It was a crucial over. West Indies could have ended up 210-220 as well,” said Ashwin on his YouTube channel.

The ex-Indian player also emphasised how crucial the vice-captain Axar Patel’s role was in the virtual quarter-final. Earlier, he had missed a few matches of the T20 World Cup 2026 due to the combination choices. But despite failing to record a breakthrough, Ashwin named the all-rounder as an ‘unsung hero’ while acknowledging his variations in the all-important clash.

“He does not have many tricks but keeps his lengths right, varies the speed well. For a spinner, with confidence and experience, this comes easily. It is the same with Axar, he does not turn the ball a lot, but the speed bandwidth is there. He is slowing it a lot more than he used to,” he added.

ALSO READ:

India Will Square Off Against England in T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-final

The defending champions are yet to put up their best show in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 so far. But different players have stood up in crucial moments throughout the tournament, guiding the hosts to the knockout stage. Notably, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side will take on Harry Brook’s England on March 5 in the second semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium.

The team is coming off great momentum, winning all three of their T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight fixtures from a difficult situation. The forthcoming IND vs ENG semi-final promises to be an exciting clash, as both India and England have lost only one game so far in the mega T20 event.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.