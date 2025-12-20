Two 10/10, One 2/10: Rating India Players on Their Performances From the IND vs SA T20I Series

Several Indian players stepped up at various times.

India registered another series win, 3-1, against South Africa last night. They have been unbeaten at home for nine consecutive T20I series wins – a record in the format. For India, several players shone brightly in the rubber as they look to add the final touches before the T20 World Cup 2026.

Batters stepped up to the occasion time and again, while bowlers were again fantastic in tricky bowling conditions. Barring a few players, it was a collective team effort, with several players raising their hands at times. Some concerns remain for India, but they would take the positives from the series win.

We rate their performances in the South Africa T20I series.

Abhishek Sharma – 6/10

It was a rather quiet series for Abhishek Sharma, given the lofty standards he has set, and he still ended up as the third-leading run-getter for India. He scored 103 runs at an average of 25.33 and a strike rate of 174.57 in four innings, with a best of 35. He would have liked a couple of big scores, as he got starts and kept falling after looking good.

Inns – 4, Runs – 103, Average – 25.75, Strike rate – 174.57, 50s – 0

Shubman Gill – 3/10

It was yet another disappointing series for India’s vice-captain, Shubman Gill, who played three of the four completed games. He could only score 32 runs at an abysmal average of 10.66 and a strike rate of 103.22 in three innings, with 28 his best effort. He hasn’t quite found that consistency and would be disappointed to mess another chance of sealing his spot at the top, which would also concern India now.

Inns – 3, Runs – 32, Average – 10.66, Strike rate – 103.22, 50s – 0

Tilak Varma – 8/10

Tilak Varma was the leading run-getter of the T20I series, where he again displayed his improved batting technique and the work done in building his innings. He accumulated 187 runs at an average of 62.33 and a strike rate of 131.69 in four innings, with two fifties. He looked scratchy on a couple of occasions but was among the runs.

Inns – 4, Runs – 187, Average – 62.33, Strike rate – 131.69, 50s – 2

Suryakumar Yadav – 2/10

Suryakumar Yadav’s form will surely trouble India, as he endured another poor rubber with the bat. The captain could only score 34 runs at an average of 8.50 and a strike rate of 103.03 across four innings. He was expected to regain his form, but that couldn’t happen at any stage.

Inns – 4, Runs – 34, Average – 8.50, Strike rate – 103.03, 50s – 0

Hardik Pandya – 10/10

Hardik Pandya couldn’t have made a better India comeback from injury, as he looked at his very best with both bat and ball. He scored 142 runs at an average of 71 and a strike rate of 186.84 in three innings, with two fifties, as he looked terrific with his hitting abilities. Additionally, Pandya also took three wickets at 38 runs apiece in four innings.

With Bat: Inns – 3, Runs – 142, Average – 71, Strike rate – 186.84, 50s – 2

With Ball: Inns – 4, Wickets – 3, Average – 38

Shivam Dube – 6/10

It’s hard to rate Shivam Dube, given that his role in the team is still not clear. However, he did well in limited chances with the bat, scoring 32 runs at a strike rate of 177.77 in 18 balls. Additionally, Dube took two wickets and was economical with the ball.

With Bat: Inns – 3, Runs – 32, Average – 16, Strike rate – 177.77, 50s – 0

With Ball: Inns – 3, Wickets – 2, Average – 20

Jitesh Sharma – 6/10

Another player who didn’t get enough balls but was impactful is Jitesh Sharma. He scored 37 runs at a strike rate of 168.18 in three innings. He was also decent behind the sticks, with six catches and one stumping to his name.

Inns – 3, Runs – 37, Average – 37, Strike rate – 168.18, 50s – 0

Axar Patel – 7/10

Axar Patel was another decent performer with both bat and ball in limited chances in the series. He took two wickets at an average of 11.33. Additionally, he scored 44 runs, even though he lacked fluency with the bat.

With Bat: Inns – 2, Runs – 44, Average – 22, Strike rate – 104.76, 50s – 0

With Ball: Inns – 2, Wickets – 3, Average – 11.33

Varun Chakravarthy – 10/10

Varun Chakravarthy has continued his good run with the ball and enjoyed another magnificent series. He took 10 wickets at 11.20 runs apiece in four outings, including a four-wicket haul. India couldn’t have asked for better returns.

Inns – 4, Wickets – 10, Average – 11.20

Arshdeep Singh – 7/10

Arshdeep Singh performed well in patches but was wayward at times, with conditions also resulting in his poor execution. Overall, he took five wickets at an average of 25.60 in four innings, with a best of 2/13. He might have liked to bowl better at times.

Inns – 4, Wickets – 5, Average – 25.60

Jasprit Bumrah – 8/10

Another standout series for the greatest fast bowler ever, Jasprit Bumrah, was exceptional in two of the three games he played. He took four wickets at 19.75 runs apiece and an economy rate of 7.18, the best among all pacers in the series. The conditions were slippery for fast bowlers due to excessive dew, but Bumrah has always been exceptional irrespective of the conditions and again proved it.

Inns – 3, Wickets – 4, Average – 19.75

