Ravi Shastri Indirectly Questions Gautam Gambhir on Air Over Inconsistent Chances for Sanju Samson During IND vs SA 5th T20I [WATCH]

Ravi Shastri questioned the Indian management for not playing wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson regularly in the T20I format. Notably, Samson played only one match in the five-match IND vs SA T20I series, that too because Shubman Gill was out due to injury and India needed a replacement opener.

Samson had made the opening spot in the T20I side his own with some stellar performances last year, which included three centuries as well. However, the selectors and coach Gautam Gambhir opted to bring back Shubman Gill into the T20I fold ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 and even named him the vice-captain of the side.

This development meant that the opening spot which belonged to Samson went to Gill, with the other opener being Abhishek Sharma.

Given how things panned out for Samson, one might feel that Samson did not receive the proper backing and Ravi Shastri too echoed the same sentiments while commentating on air, which has now gone viral.

Ravi Shastri said, “Why is he not in the side in the first place? When you see him play like this, you can’t help but wonder why it took an injury to bring him in. He is a natural at the top of the order. He already has 300 in T20 cricket, including two back-to-back hundreds against South Africa. He is explosive, dangerous, and capable of shots like these. Where do you even bowl to him?”

Samson, who has been forced to play in different positions in the limited chances he got after Gill’s return, looked natural while playing at the top today. He scored a quickfire 22-ball 37 and helped India get off to a flying start.

Sanju Samson stays in the mix amidst Shubman Gill’s struggles in T20Is

Gill, on the other hand, has been struggling in the short format, which will be a concern for India going into the T20 World Cup 2026. In the three matches he played against the Proteas, the ODI and Test captain managed 32 runs at a subpar average of 10.66. His overall numbers in T20I in 2025 isn’t great either, averaging under 25 with 212 runs in 15 innings.

India will hope Gill finds his rhythm back and works out his issues before it is too late while Samson’s latest knock will back his case to stay in the mix.

