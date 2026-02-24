Ravichandran Ashwin Dissects ‘Thought Process Error’ of Hardik Pandya Before Must-Win IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Clash

Veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin highlighted a ‘thought process error’ of Hardik Pandya prior to the decisive IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash on February 26. Notably, after a loss against the Proteas in their opening Super 8 clash, the Men in Blue now need to win both their remaining games against Zimbabwe and West Indies comprehensively to secure qualification to the semis.

Ravichandran Ashwin Dissects ‘Thought Process Error’ of Hardik Pandya

Coming back to Hardik, Ashwin specifically pinpointed his last over against the Proteas where he ended up conceding 20 runs. With Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh bowled out, Suryakumar Yadav handed the ball to Hardik Pandya. He started out good, bowling the first two deliveries at the stumps which forced Tristan Stubbs to take doubles but then Hardik ended up bowling a slower shorter delivery which went for a boundary. Hardik Pandya continued with the slower-ball plan to eke out a wicket but unfortunately ended up conceding two sixes off the last two balls.

Echoing on the same lines, Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel,

“These deliveries are actually a real big thought process error. The only result you can get out of these deliveries is a wicket or a six. And yet again, Stubbs won this particular phase of the game and India lost this particular phase of the game.”

India Semifinal Qualification Chances T20 World Cup 2026

With West Indies already securing two points after their win over Zimbabwe and South Africa defeating India, the India Semifinal Qualification Chances T20 World Cup 2026 have taken a hit. The Men in Blue will now need to secure wins in their remaining matches. In such a case, there is a strong chance that three teams – India, South Africa and West Indies can finish with two wins and four points.

Furthermore, the West Indies run-rate is currently at a massive 5.350, which gives them an edge in case other teams end on four points. Contrarily, if South Africa win all their remaining games, and India win against West Indies but lose to Zimbabwe, then India, West Indies and Zimbabwe will end up on two points.

