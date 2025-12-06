R Ashwin Hails Prasidh Krishna After An Inspiring Comeback in IND vs SA 3rd ODI

The tall fast bowler picked a four-wicket haul in the 3rd ODI after being taken to the cleaners in Raipur.

It doesn’t matter how you start, unless you finish strong! Indian speedster Prasidh Krishna seems to have taken these lines by heart. After being belted away for 85 runs off just 8.2 overs in the last match, Krishna made a prolific comeback in the third and final ODI against South Africa in Visakhapatnam. The 29-year-old has started the third ODI on a jittery note, but bounced back strong.

One of the problems which lie in the bowling of Prasidh Krishna would be his lengths. The speedster, who is slowly becoming a mainstay in India’s white-ball setups tends to bang the ball short into the wicket, becoming too predictable at times. This helps the batter to quickly judge the length of the delivery and take Prasidh Krishna to the cleaners with ultimate ease.

That being said, one of the bowler’s great strength is his ability to mix up lengths beautifully and trouble the batter with the variations in his pace. The way he scalped the final wicket in the third ODI in Visakhapatnam says a lot about his ability to vary his lengths. If executed properly, Prasidh Krishna can end up being a nightmare for a lot of batters, especially in SENA countries.

The 29-year-old speedster does not have to look too far for support apart from his teammates. Former off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin hailed Krishna for his bowling performance in the final ODI in Vizag. Despite starting on a bad note, the fast bowling found his rhythm in the later half of the innings, and ended with a four-wicket haul.

Prasidh showing the quality he possesses, it’s always easy to write people off when they have bad days, but given a good run, quality will always shine through.



Once he gets a better understanding of his awareness, run up tempo and triggers, he will start delivering more… pic.twitter.com/2tTKRzVyKl — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) December 6, 2025

ALSO READ:

How India Can Make the Most Out Of Prasidh Krishna

Considering the fact that the Indian team has started preparing for the ultimate showdown event in 2027, Prasidh Krishna will be an absolutely crucial part of those plans. Given the height and natural delivery of the pacer, Krishna would be an absolute weapon on the decks in South Africa, where bowlers thrive on pace and bounce.

However, the road to the mission would be through some tweaks which the speedster will have to work on. One of the most important things for a bowler is control, and that is where Prasidh Krishna tends to take a beating eight out of 10 times. He is too wayward with his lines and lengths, and ends up becoming very predictable for the batter.

Another thing to observe for the speedster from Karnataka would be his run-up. It seems like there could be a lot of work around his run-up, which would help him gain some momentum – eventually aiding his pace and release. Prasidh Krishna has a huge advantage in terms of his release, which is higher as compared to the average pacer.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.