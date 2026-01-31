Ravichandran Ashwin, Others React To Sanju Samson Failure In Home T20I as T20 World Cup 2026 Playing XI Hopes Dim

He managed 46 runs in IND vs NZ T20I series at 9.20 average.

Sanju Samson hopes for the T20 World Cup 2026 took another hit on Saturday night after the wicketkeeper-batter faltered once again at his home ground in Thiruvananthapuram during the fifth T20I against New Zealand.

String of Low Scores in the Lead Up to T20 World Cup 2026

Facing increasing pressure, Samson managed only to run a ball six runs, adding to a troubling series of low scores. While India dominated the Kiwis with strong batting, winning three of the first four games, the ongoing struggles of the opener were hard to miss.

In this series, the local boy has scored just 46 runs in five matches at 9.20 average and a modest strike rate of 135.29, despite getting his preferred role at the top. Even more concerning are his overall numbers.

Since 2025, the right-hander has managed only 222 runs in 15 matches at 20.18 average and a modest 126.85 strike rate, including just one fifty, that too against minnows Oman. Post Asia Cup 2025, Samson has managed 85 runs in seven innings at an average of 12.14, striking at 141.66. He scored a 25-run mark only once in those innings.

Ishan Kishan Resurgence Adds to Sanju Samson Headache

Sanju Samson problems arise at a crucial time. Ishan Kishan, returning to the India squad after more than a year, has delivered explosive performances since fortunately finding a place in the India playing XI in the absence of Tilak Varma. This significantly bolsters his case for selection. And with Tilak Varma set to return at No.3 for the T20 World Cup 2026, India may be tempted to pick Ishan Kishan in the playing XI over Sanju Samson, and momentum is clearly with Ishan.

Before the fourth T20I, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak publicly supported Sanju Samson, highlighting the need for patience.

“Sanju is the senior player; he is very good… sometimes you have a little dry period,” Kotak said, suggesting that management still sees Samson as their first-choice keeper.

However, his recent performances have increased the scrutiny. Though a victim of constant change in roles in the past, moving down the order to make room for Shubman Gill and then returning as an opener, Samson now faces intense criticism for his shortcomings against pace with the new ball.

ALSO READ:

Ashwin’s Pointed Reaction After Sanju Samson’s Dismissal in IND vs NZ 5th T20I

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin expressed his thoughts clearly after Sanju Samson’s dismissal in IND vs NZ 5th T20I.

“Handling pressure is a hugely underrated attribute,” Ashwin wrote on his X handle.

Handling pressure is a hugely underrated attribute. https://t.co/jSAIY4tEe9 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) January 31, 2026

The comment quickly gained traction from social media users. Many see Samson’s repeated failures in critical moments as a significant concern as the T20 World Cup 2026 approaches. Notably, the ICC event will kick off on February 7.

Here are some of the posts on the social media platform, X (formerly Twitter).

THANK YOU SANJU SAMSON.



The management backed you heavily, but the performances simply didn’t justify that faith. There’s been no sign of a solid technique or consistency.

Getting out in a different manner every match. Play Ishan Kishan, He plays fearless cricket, doesn’t seem… pic.twitter.com/bTJzNFVD69 — XYZ (@Krish190746) January 31, 2026

Sanju Samson in the last 10 innings in T20is: 🤯



13 (17), 39 (23), 24 (21), 2 (4), 37 (22), 10 (7), 6 (5), 0 (1), 24 (15), 6 (6).



161 runs.

16.01 average.

133.06 strike rate. pic.twitter.com/VN59HOFLTQ — MD Raju 🇮🇳 (@MDRaju_Live) January 31, 2026

It’s more than just disappointment to see a player of Sanju Samson’s talent struggling for runs with flaws in technique and mental cobwebs.



Two out of three scoring shots today were edges and the third led to his dismissal.



India surely has to open with Ishan Kishan now.… — H.S.R.A (@yorkieey) January 31, 2026

🚨 It is time to face the harsh reality : Sanju Samson has likely played his final T20I innings in an Indian jersey.



After five consecutive failures in this New Zealand series, the immense backing from the management has officially run out of road. It is painful to see a player… pic.twitter.com/5v70oXYHDG — CricPal (@AnupPalAgt) January 31, 2026

Not a happy homecoming for Sanju Samson. He walks back with 6 off 6 in the final T20I ahead of the World Cup. How many more chances will he get?



He will feature in the warm-up game surely. — Omkar Mankame (@Oam_16) January 31, 2026

https://twitter.com/PoppingCreaseSA/status/2017604645678403639?s=20

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.