Refuted by Gautam Gambhir, ‘Split-Coaching’ Finds Backing From Legendary India Spinner After Recent Debacles

India coach Gautam Gambhir has managed to churn out results in white-ball cricket but his record in Tests has been totally contrasting. While India won the Champions Trophy 2025 and the Asia Cup 2025 under Gautam Gambhir, they also suffered two Test series whitewashes at home – a 0-3 loss to New Zealand in 2024 followed by a 0-2 loss to South Africa last year. Incidentally, it also marked the second home Test series they had lost in less than a year after having lost none between 2013 and 2025

In away Tests, India lost 1-3 to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 and managed a 2-2 draw during the England Test tour in July 2025. The only Test series win with Gambhir at the helm came against West Indies in own backyard with a 2-0 scoreline.

However, with the recent red-ball loss against the Proteas, Delhi Capitals (DC) co-owner Parth Jindal had suggested that the Indian management should consider having a split-coaching setup for different formats, which Gambhir refuted vehemently at a post-match press conference.

Despite being shunned by the Indian coach, the idea now seems to be gaining momentum with former India spinner Harbhajan Singh also advocating in favour of the split-coaching method.

Harbhajan was quoted as saying by ANI, “Everyone needs to be patient. If you feel you need to split the coaching, such as adopting a policy of one white ball and one red ball, then there is no need to do so for now. But over time, if needed, you should definitely do it. There is nothing wrong with that.”

Will Gautam Gambhir remain India Test coach?

While there has been no official confirmation, it was widely reported that the BCCI had approached former India batter VVS Laxman to take over coaching responsibilities in the longest format after the Proteas series debacle but it is understood he has turned it down.

Furthermore, India has never won the World Test Championship (WTC), coming close twice after making it to the final in 2021 and 2023. India failed to qualify for the summit clash in the last cycle and also face an uphill task after currently ranking sixth in the points table.

Nevertheless, at the moment, Gambhir is expected to continue in the all-format role and has the backing. India’s next Test assignment will be a two-match away series in the second half of 2026 in August.

