Rinku Singh Returns To Form Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 With A Smashing 106* In Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26

Rinku Singh set the stage ablaze in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, a timely reminder of his talent, announcing his return with a phenomenal 56-ball century for Uttar Pradesh against Chandigarh in Rajkot. Coming in to bat No.5, the UP skipper transformed a solid platform into a statement total, where he managed to blend composure and power-hitting to propel his side to 367/4. He remained not out at 106.

As the countdown to the T20 World Cup 2026 gathers pace, Rinku is rediscovering the rhythm, confidence, and finishing authority, making him indispensable in India’s white-ball plans.

Rinku Singh Smashes Hundred To Drive Victory For Uttar Pradesh

After the early departure of Abhishek Goswami, Aryan Juyal and Dhruv Jurel steadied Uttar Pradesh with a calm and calculated 96-run stand for the second wicket, soaking in the pressure and rebuilding the innings. Juyal, anchoring one end with assurance, then extended the recovery by adding another 71 runs for the third wicket alongside Sameer Rizvi, ensuring UP stayed on course. The momentum, however, truly swung after Rizvi’s dismissal.

Rinku Singh’s arrival at the crease brought a decisive shift in tempo as he stitched together two commanding partnerships: a rapid 134-run stand off 77 balls with Juyal, followed by a blistering 63-run association with Prashant Veer in 35 deliveries. It powered Uttar Pradesh to an imposing and near-unassailable total of 367. Chandigarh could only manage to get 140 runs on the scoreboard before getting all out in 29.3 overs, with Rinku leading his team to a thumping 227-run victory.

Rinku Singh All Set For 2026 T20 World Cup

Despite delivering in high-pressure moments, opportunities at the international level have been frustratingly scarce for Rinku Singh. He famously struck the winning runs in the Asia Cup 2025 final, showcasing his composure on the biggest stage, yet consistent chances have eluded the 28-year-old.

The left-hander was notably left out of the T20I series against South Africa, a decision that only underlined how quickly he has slipped down the pecking order despite proven credentials. In that light, his century for Uttar Pradesh feels more than just a domestic milestone- it was a timely reminder of a finisher who has already shown he can deliver when the stakes are highest, and who continues to wait for an extended run to get a permanent spot in India’s T20 plans.

Rinku Singh now looks completely ready for the T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to commence in February in India and Sri Lanka.

