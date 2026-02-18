Rinku Singh Smacks Six After Denying Hardik Pandya Single, Hits Hyundai Creta Car on Display During IND vs NED T20 World Cup 2026 [WATCH]

India finisher Rinku Singh gave a testament to his big-hitting abilities by smacking a maximum on just the second ball he faced during the IND vs NED clash in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. Notably, on just the previous delivery, the dynamic left-hander had turned down a single from Hardik Pandya and kept the strike.

The incident happened on the final over of India’s innings when Rinku Singh walked out to bat after Shivam Dube got dismissed on the second ball. On his first ball, Rinku faced a slower delivery down the leg side from Logan van Beek, which he tried to hit but failed to time it as it parried to the wicketkeeper. Hardik at the non-striker’s end sensed a tight single and was ready to run to the danger end but Rinku decided against it. On the very next ball, Rinku Singh backed his decision by launching a big 79m six which went and hit the wheels of the Hyundai Creta car kept on display beside the boundary ropes

Watch the video of the shot below.

Rinku Singh six takes India closer to 200-run mark in IND vs NED T20 World Cup 2026

Speaking about the IND vs NED match, Rinku’s six on the fourth ball of the final over was India’s last big shot as Hardik Pandya failed to clear the ropes on the final ball and India finished with 193/6 in 20 overs. Earlier, Shivam Dube put up another key performance and registered a quickfire 31-ball 66, comprising four boundaries and six maximums hitting at an explosive strike rate of 212.90. Interestingly, this was also his first-ever fifty in a T20 World Cup and his highest individual score in T20Is.

On the other hand, it was another disappointing display for India opener Abhishek Sharma, who succumbed to his third consecutive duck in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Speaking about India Super 8 Qualification chances, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side have already confirmed their berth after three straight wins against USA, Namibia and Pakistan. Thus, although the IND vs NED clash is a dead-rubber, a win against the Dutch side will ensure the Men in Blue finish as Group A toppers. Furthermore, India will play their first Super 8 match against the Proteas at the same venue (Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad), and a win will give them a strong morale boost aside from getting familiar with conditions ahead of the rematch of last edition’s summit clash.

