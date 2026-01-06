India Star’s Arrival for IND vs NZ Series Delayed Due to Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 Commitments

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will join the Indian team later than expected for the upcoming IND vs NZ ODI series due to his commitments in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT 2025-26). The Indian team members are slated to assemble in Baroda tomorrow (January 7), with the first ODI starting from January 11.

However, with Pant currently leading the Delhi side in VHT, he will remain with the team for their final league-stage match on January 8 against Haryana.

The development of the same was confirmed by Delhi coach Sarandeep Singh, who told Cricbuzz,

“He (Rishabh) is very much here and he will play the last game.”

Delhi are also at the top of Group D standings with five wins from six games and 20 points, and is a strong contender to qualify for the knockout stages.

Rishabh Pant, apart from his captaincy, has also played a key role with the bat in Delhi’s success this season in VHT so far. The dynamic left-hander has slammed 212 runs in six matches at an average of 42.4 and strike rate of 112.76 with two half centuries so far.

Will Rishabh Pant miss IND vs NZ games?

Although Pant’s arrival is delayed, it is expected that he will join the Men in Blue in time before the IND vs NZ ODIs begin and will be available for selection. Nevertheless, if he will feature in the IND playing XI remains another question.

Pant recently missed the cut for the T20 World Cup 2026 with discarded wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan earning a recall for the ICC event after impressing in domestic cricket.

Ishan was also speculated to be named in the ODI series against New Zealand but the selectors opted for Rishabh Pant, as a backup for KL Rahul.

Furthermore, Pant’s last appearance in the format came over a year back in August 2024 and although he was a part of the Champions Trophy 2025 squad, he failed to feature in any match. With Pant being the primary wicketkeeper only in Tests for India currently, it remains to be seen if the selectors give Pant an opportunity in ODIs against the Kiwis.

