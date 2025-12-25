Rishabh Pant Bats for an Hour After Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Clash to Stay in Contention for IND vs NZ ODIs

His last ODI was against Sri Lanka in August 2024.

While people focus on the return of batting stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, India wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant is working hard to revive his white-ball career. The Delhi captain put in extra effort after his team’s dominating victory against Andhra in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 campaign opener. He spent more than an hour in an open net session at the BCCI Centre of Excellence on Wednesday, December 24.

Pant currently serves as a backup to KL Rahul in ODIs, while going well behind in the T20I pecking order.

Rishabh Pant Targets White-Ball Revival Through Focused Training

According to an Indian Express report, Pant hit several sixes and boundaries against side-arm throwdowns from Delhi’s coaching staff and teammate Hrithik Shokeen after the match, around 4:30 PM IST. He combined powerful swings with gentle taps, ramps, and reverse-sweeps, sending balls flying across the field.

As shadows grew longer, Delhi coach Sarandeep Singh joined to fetch the balls, but Pant kept batting, while having banters with Shokeen. However, in the process, the southpaw didn’t hesitate to express his frustration with mis-hit sweeps, saying, “Come on yaar, mat karo. (Watch the ball, play straight).”

His determination to play with the straight bat and ability to keep reminding himself after every wrong shot selection underlines his struggles during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Pant managed just 151 runs in 13 matches before scoring an unbeaten 118-run knock in the last game, and only 31 ODIs appearances despite making his debut in 2018.

ALSO READ:

Rishabh Pant Eyes Solid VHT 2025 To Challenge KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad for IND vs NZ ODI Series

With the three-match ODI series against New Zealand just two weeks away, Pant’s extra effort to improve his game shows some positive signs, especially since vice-captain Shreyas Iyer is not available. However, this does not guarantee that he will be in the starting XI after Gaikwad scored a match-winning hundred in the second ODI against South Africa earlier this month at home.

Pant’s last ODI was in August 2024 against Sri Lanka. To compete for a spot in the New Zealand series, Pant needs to consistently score big in VHT 2025. This became important after Ishan Kishan scored the second-fastest List A hundred by an Indian in the previous game after he made the India squad for the T20 World Cup 2026 following his impressive performance as both a player and captain during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025-26 season.

Also, with KL Rahul expected to be the primary keeper for the ODI World Cup 2027, Pant’s extra efforts and focused practice sessions show his intent to possibly keep himself as the next best option and be able to capitalise when the opportunity comes his way.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.