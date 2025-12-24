Rohit Sharma Hammers Century, Virat Kohli Reaches Rare Milestone During Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 Round 1

The premier 50-over domestic tournament in India, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26, got underway today, December 24. Here’s a look at all the important moments and top performances from the Round 1.

Rohit Sharma Hits Century on Vijay Hazare Trophy Comeback Against Sikkim

Rohit Sharma marked his comeback in the Vijay Hazare Trophy by smashing a century in Mumbai vs Sikkim match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. While chasing a target of 237 in the second innings, Rohit opened the batting alongside Angkrish Raghuvanshi.

He scored a century in just 62 balls, which included eight fours and eight sixes.

Virat Kohli Becomes Second Indian to Reach 16,000 List A Runs

In the Vijay Hazare Trophy Andhra Pradesh vs Delhi match, Virat Kohli marked his return to domestic cricket with a major milestone, becoming only the second Indian batter after Sachin Tendulkar to complete 16,000 runs in List A cricket. He reached the landmark during the match at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Bihar Batters Dominate as Team Enters List A Record Books

In the Arunachal Pradesh vs Bihar match, Bihar created history by scoring the highest team total in List A cricket. They scored 576/5 in 50 overs.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi led the charge with 190 off just 80 balls. Ayush Loharuka, who came in at No. 4, scored a rapid 116 off 56 balls, while Sakibul Gani remained unbeaten on 128 off just 40 balls. The centuries by Suryavanshi and Gani were also record breaking, as they feature in the top 10 fastest centuries in List A cricket, with Sakibul registering the second fastest and Vaibhav the fourth fastest by an Indian.

Ishan Kishan Smashes Third Fastest Century in List A Cricket

Ishan Kishan, who has been included in the T20 World Cup 2026 squad, has shown remarkable form after smashing 125 off just 39 balls in Jharkhand vs Karnataka Vijay Hazare trophy match.

His century came in only 33 balls, which is now the fastest by an Indian and the third fastest overall in List A cricket. His knock included 11 fours and 14 sixes.

He helped his team post a huge total of 412 for 9 in 50 overs.

