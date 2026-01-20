Rohit Sharma Indirectly Hits Back at Gautam Gambhir for Constant Tinkering in India Squad Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

The Indian team is currently gearing up for their title defence in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. However, ahead of the ICC event, former India skipper Rohit Sharma who led India to the title in the T20 World Cup 2024, has issued a word of caution for the Gautam Gambhir-led Indian coaching management.

Under Gambhir, the India squad has witnessed constant tinkering in the lineup, be it in the rotation of players or in their positions. Echoing on the same lines, Rohit Sharma drew parallels from his captaincy days and said that he wouldn’t make changes in the squad as easily and only when it was only required.

Speaking on Star Sports, Rohit Sharma said, “Mera humesha se ye manna tha ki aise changes main tabhi karunga jab mujhe genuinely lagega mujhe zarurat hain. [I always believed that I will make changes only if I genuinely feel that it’s absolutely needed]. Because I don’t want to change unnecessarily to try and disrupt what’s not broken. Ye jo team hain ye kafi time se eksath khela hain. [This team has been playing together for a long time]. The most important thing for team India would just be to identify their playing XI and stick to it.”

