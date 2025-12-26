Rohit Sharma Out for Golden Duck While Playing a Pull Shot in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 [WATCH].

India batter Rohit Sharma couldn’t recreate his last match’s heroics and was out on a golden duck in the latest Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26 fixture. Mumbai are playing Uttarakhand at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Rajasthan.

ALSO READ:

Rohit Sharma gets out on golden duck in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Rohit Sharma came to open the innings, but his innings was cut short on just the sixth delivery of the game. Devendra Singh Bora dismissed him in the first over.

Rohit Sharma dismissed while playing his favorite pull shot 💔



Kudos to the bowler who even tried to bowl a 1st-ball bouncer to Rohit, even knowing that he is the god of the pull shot 🫡pic.twitter.com/n62l7L0M3K — Tejash (@Tejashyyyyy) December 26, 2025

A few users on the social media platform shared the video, where Rohit can be seen trying to pull a short delivery, only to get a top edge and lose his wicket. The fans, who came in large numbers to get a glimpse of him, had to leave disappointed.

More to follow…

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.