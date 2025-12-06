Rohit Sharma Pulls Kuldeep Yadav’s Leg Over DRS Decision-making in 3rd IND vs SA ODI [WATCH]

The chinaman scalped a four-wicket haul in Visakhapatnam.

There are players who are really good in terms of dealing with the Decision Review System (DRS). And then, there are players who think every ball they bowl is worth a dismissal. Well, Kuldeep Yadav falls in the second category, and Rohit Sharma surely knows how not to entertain the leg-spinner once he comes requesting for a referral. Kuldeep’s last two overs were all about this drama.

It all started after Kuldeep Yadav picked three wickets, and was on the quest for his fourth one, during his second-last over of the innings. One of the deliveries in the over struck Lungi Ngidi near the knee-role, but had turned a lot. Immediately, Kuldeep Yadav was up and about appealing – an appeal which was rejected by the umpire. The next moment, Kuldeep was up near the batter’s end, pleading KL Rahul for a review, which Rohit Sharma ruled out.

The same incident took place in the same over again, when the chinaman almost yorked Ngidi with a very fullish delivery, which went on to hit his bat. KL Rahul went up appealing thinking it nicked his shoe, and once again, Kuldeep was getting in his element. However, this is when Rohit Sharma burst into a laughter standing at first slip.

If third time lucky was a phrase, it would be absolutely true for Kuldeep Yadav. The left-arm leg-spinner finally had the umpire’s finger raised the third time, after a delivery that straightened hit Ngidi’s pads. The umpire ruled it out, and the batter reviewed it this time. But Rohit Sharma was seen signalling that the trajectory of the delivery could be going above the stumps. Eventually, it was concluded to the ‘umpire’s call’, which was a sign of relief for Kuldeep Yadav

These are the moments we pay our internet bills for! 😉😁😍#INDvSA 3rd ODI, LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/Es5XpUmR5v pic.twitter.com/hPZJFPlJ0G — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 6, 2025

ALSO READ:

Kuldeep Yadav Lauds Rohit Sharma

Just after the first innings, the commentators had a chat with Kuldeep Yadav, who bagged a sumptuous four-wicket haul. He spoke about the pitch, and the fact that India had won the toss after a gap of 20 ODIs which helped them bowl first. Kuldeep Yadav expressed his opinions about bowling with the dry ball (without dew), and also about the new rule (single ball after the 34-over mark) laid out by the ICC.

Once all the technical questions were out of the way, the conversation shifted towards the last two over drama which unfolded in the middle, leaving everyone laughing. The chinaman was humble enough to accept that he wasn’t really good when it came to the DRS, and as a bowler, always thinks that every opportunity should be a dismissal.

However, Kuldeep also expressed his gratitude about having the likes of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul behind the wickets to guide him on the aspect of the DRS calls. He spoke about how it is important to have players around a bowler that can keep the bowler calm. As a bowler, one is always swayed towards taking a decision which would add a number in his wicket column.

🗣️ You need to have those people around to guide you to calm down 👌



🎥 Hear from Kuldeep Yadav as he talks about his fun on-field banter with Rohit Sharma during DRS calls 😄#TeamIndia | #INDvSA | @IDFCFIRSTBank | @ImRo45 | @imkuldeep18 pic.twitter.com/D8QcXOd9C2 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 6, 2025

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.