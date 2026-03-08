Rohit Sharma Reveals Real Reason Behind Viral ‘Dukhi Mat Ho’ Video to Sanju Samson Ahead of IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final

India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has enjoyed quite the redemption arc at the T20 World Cup 2026. From being dropped from the India playing XI to making a return with two clutch performances against West India and England, Samson will once again shoulder big responsibilities in the IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final today (March 8).

Interestingly, coming into the ICC event, Sanju Samson was not in India’s primary plans with Ishan Kishan likely to get the preference to open the innings alongside Abhishek Sharma, after a stellar domestic season and IND vs NZ series.

However, the inconsistent display at the top forced the Indian management to bring back Sanju into the fold and he delivered and how. It was After Samson delivered his matchwinning unbeaten 97* against West Indies in the final Super 8 game, a video of Rohit Sharma posted by ICC had gone viral where he is telling the wicketkeeper before India’s start to the tournament to not be sad and keep believing that his chance will come.

“Dukhi mat ho bhai. It is a long tournament, kabhi bhi mauka aa sakta hai. (“Don’t be disheartened. It is a long tournament. You’ll get your chance. The opportunity can come anytime),” Rohit had told Samson while hugging him.

Now, ahead of the summit clash, Rohit had opened up on the real reason and emotion behind his words.

In another video shared by ICC on their social media handles, Rohit said,

“I can sometimes feel the pulse of the player. I have been myself in that place where, you know, when I’ve been in a tournament like this, and my chances haven’t come, it’s important to stay focused and try and do the right things and not get frustrated with you not getting the opportunity, and that’s what I felt with him.”

ALSO READ:

Sanju Samson in T20 World Cup 2026

The 31-year-old got his first game of the tournament in the group-stage match against Namibia when Abhishek Sharma missed the game due to illness. Samson made a quickfire 8-ball 22 but could not convert the start into a big score. He was subsequently dropped for the other group games before being brought back into the side after India’s big defeat against South Africa in the Super 8.

In the Zimbabwe game as well, Sanju Samson managed just 24 off 15 balls but the decision to back him paid off in the next match against West Indies. He continued his form with another explosive knock of 89 off 42 balls in the semfinal against England to propel India to their second-highest team total in a T20 World Cup of 253/7.

Overall, in four games, Sanju has scored 232 runs, averaging at an impressive 77.33 with a fiery strike rate of 201.73.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.