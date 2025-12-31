Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sarfaraz Khan Centuries, and Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj Four Wickets — Full Roundup of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 Round 4.

Catch all the highlights from Round 4 of Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Round 4 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26 has seen numerous top performers shining again across matches all around India. Here’s a full roundup of top moments and performances.

Mayank Agarwal and Devdutt Padikkal hit marvellous centuries

Karnataka openers Mayank Agarwal and Devdutt Padikkal have shown their ruthless side against Pondicherry, smashing respective centuries. The two batters exploited a slightly below-par bowling attack to provide a perfect start to their team.

Agarwal completed his ton in 104 balls, with the help of 12 boundaries. Eventually, he got out on 132 runs in 124 balls, including 15 boundaries and two maximums, at a strike rate of 106.45.

Meanwhile, Padikkal hasn’t put a foot wrong in the tournament and played another fantastic knock from the top. The southpaw took 110 deliveries to reach the milestone and ended with 113 runs, with the help of 10 boundaries and four sixes, at a strike rate of 97.41.

Sarfaraz Khan cracks a tremendous century

Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan has literally been unstoppable with the bat and cracked another ton against Goa in the Vijay Hazare Trophy tournament. He scored 157 runs in 75 balls, including nine boundaries and 14 maximums, at a strike rate of 209.33.

He had also hit a fifty in his previous outing and was in top form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as well. This run of form, especially his improved intent, will surely be noticed by the selectors.

Ruturaj Gaikwad boosts his List A record with another ton

Ruturaj Gaikwad was in top form against South Africa and has continued his good work in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Playing against Uttarakhand, he completed his ton at a quick rate and scored 124 runs in 113 balls, including 12 boundaries and three maximums, at No.4.

ALSO READ:

Deepak Hooda plays a fine 86-run knock

Deepak Hooda batted at No.4 and cracked a century in the Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture against Kerala. He came to the crease when Rajasthan lost two wickets inside seven overs and counterattacked to put the pressure back on the opponent.

Hooda scored 86 runs in 83 balls, comprising four boundaries and six maximums, at a strike rate of 103.61. He would be gutted not to convert it into three digits since he was going so well before a dismissal against the run of play.

Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar take four wickets each

Bengal pacers Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar wreaked havoc against Jammu and Kashmir. Deep took 32 runs at an economy rate of 3.69 in his eight overs, dismissing big batters like Murugan Ashwin and Abdul Samad.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Kumar performed even better, with four wickets for 16 runs in six overs. His spell completely broke the batting lineup of Jammu and Kashmir, and they bundled on a mere 63.

Anshul Kamboj and Hrithik Shokeen also dismiss four batters

Haryana pacer Anshul Kamboj was another top bowling performer with the ball and delivered a sensational spell against Services. In his first seven overs, Kamboj took four wickets for 19 runs, dismissing batters like Sagar Dahiya and Ravi Chauhan, and ended with figures of 10-1-43-4.

Meanwhile, Delhi spinner Hrithik Shokeen also bowled exceptionally well against Odisha. Shokeen registered four wickets for 27 runs in 10 overs to put Delhi in front in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Mohammed Shami grabs two scalps

As if Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar’s spells weren’t enough, Mohammed Shami did the remaining job by dismissing two big batters. His figures read: 6-2-14-2.

Musheer Khan hits another fifty, Yashasvi Jaiswal departs on 46

For Mumbai, Musheer Khan has continued his good form, hitting another half-century against Goa. He scored 60 runs in 66 balls, including five boundaries and two maximums, at a strike rate of 90.91.

Yashasvi Jaiswal had a start but failed to translate it into a big score. The southpaw got out on 46 in 64 balls, with six boundaries, at a strike rate of 71.88.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.