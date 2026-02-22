Former India Player Warns Suryakumar Yadav Against ‘Dangerous Tactics’ Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s

India commence their Super 8s campaign in Ahmedabad today against T20 World Cup 2024 finalists South Africa.

The group stage of the T20 World Cup 2026 is in the past. As eight teams gear up to lock horns in the Super 8s, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side will open their Super 8s campaign in Ahmedabad against South Africa. With everything on the line, both teams are expected to give their best shot.

That being said, former India player Sanjay Manjrekar had an important message to give to Suryakumar Yadav, which came in the form of a warning. The 60-year-old took to his Instagram handle to post a video, suggesting the Indian skipper to beware of a dangerous tactic.

Manjrekar expressed that Suryakumar Yadav played a game-changing innings in the game against the United States of India (USA) in Mumbai, before which India were in a heap of trouble. However, the former star somehow feels that he is observing a pattern wherein the Indians are getting too conservative in their approach.

The Indian skipper has bounced back from a rough patch at the best time possible – especially when opener Abhishek Sharma has not been at his best (with three scores of zero). But with the firepower that the Indians have got, Manjrekar expects a lot more aggression from the Suryakumar Yadav-led side.

What Can Trouble the Suryakumar Yadav-led Side?

The Indians started their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on a jittery note against USA, as they lost four quick wickets while batting first. It was then Suryakumar Yadav who steadied the ship and then resurrected the innings to take India to a respectable total.

However, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma at the crease together have not yielded the best results for the Men in Blue in the middle-overs in terms of the strike-rate. And this is one point India will have to improve upon. Tilak Varma has taken the anchor role, which Manjrekar seems in unnecessary for a batting order like India’s.

That being said, the T20 World Cup 2024 champions will face three difficult opponents in the Super 8s – South Africa, Zimbabwe and the West Indies. The manner in which they play in the middle-overs will hugely define their destination in the tournament.

To add to that, Abhishek Sharma’s form will start to creep up as a concern, i he does not get going in the game against the Proteas in Ahmedabad. Suryakumar Yadav has instilled enough confidence in the youngster, and with the quality that he possesses, he should fire soon.

