Sanju Samson Hits 10 Runs Off Jofra Archer After Harry Brook Drops a Sitter in T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-final [WATCH]

Following his heroic 97 not out in the must-win clash against the West Indies, the Indian fans expect another impactful knock from wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final. The batter has also started off his innings well, racing to off just deliveries.

Sanju Samson Puts Up Blazing Fifty After Early Lifeline in ENG vs IND T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-final

The Samson-Jofra Archer match-up was one of the most discussed topics before the high-octane knockout fixture, and the English speedster had almost claimed another breakthrough for the side after Abhishek Sharma’s dismissal in the second over.

Following a boundary off the first ball, Samson had smashed the subsequent delivery straight to Harry Brook at mid-on. But the England skipper failed to grab the easy catch, gifting a lifeline to the in-form player. Samson went on to hit a huge 88 metre over-boundary, followed by a four in the same over off the pacer.

More to follow…

