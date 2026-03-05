Sanju Samson Hits 10 Runs Off Jofra Archer After Harry Brook Drops a Sitter in T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-final [WATCH]

Following his heroic 97 not out in the must-win clash against the West Indies, the Indian fans expect another impactful knock from wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final. The batter has also started off his innings well, racing to off just deliveries.
The Samson-Jofra Archer match-up was one of the most discussed topics before the high-octane knockout fixture, and the English speedster had almost claimed another breakthrough for the side after Abhishek Sharma’s dismissal in the second over.
Following a boundary off the first ball, Samson had smashed the subsequent delivery straight to Harry Brook at mid-on. But the England skipper failed to grab the easy catch, gifting a lifeline to the in-form player. Samson went on to hit a huge 88 metre over-boundary, followed by a four in the same over off the pacer.
Watch the videos here:
ALSO READ:
More to follow…
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.