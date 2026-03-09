Sanju Samson Reveals How Gautam Gambhir Brought Him Back to India Playing XI for T20 World Cup 2026 Redemption

With 321 runs in five matches, Sanju Samson became the third-highest run-scorer of the T20 World Cup 2026.

A player who was sitting out in the Indian dugout just two weeks ago would not have even thought of receiving the Player of the Tournament trophy in the same city on March 8. That’s how life has come a full circle for Sanju Samson, who consistently delivered three 80-plus scores in back-to-back must-win matches in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Sanju Samson Reveals Gautam Gambhir

The wicketkeeper-batter was all set to continue opening the innings with Abhishek Sharma, with Ishan Kishan at No.3 in the T20 World Cup 2026. But a disastrous outing against New Zealand just before entering the mega ICC championship at home saw him get axed from the hosts’ starting XI plans. In five matches of that series, Samson could manage only 46 runs, including a golden duck and two single-digit scores.

But in the absence of the 25-year-old, the right-hander had played a fierce 22-run cameo off just eight balls in his only league-stage appearance against Namibia. However, as the off-spinners were repeatedly troubling the opening pair of Abhishek and Ishan, head coach Gautam Gambhir decided to bring back the gloveman into the line-up. It was after a huge loss facing South Africa in the Super Eights in Ahmedabad when Samson once again gained the opportunity to feature in India’s playing XI.

“Gautam bhai met me in the gym, and that’s where he told me, ‘Sanju, be ready, you are going to play the next game’. I was like, Ab aane do. Honestly, I don’t like competing with my own teammates for a spot. But once we are together and fighting for a cause, I bring out the best in me,” he said to the broadcasters.

Samson’s comeback in the reigning champions’ batting order not only completed his redemption arc but also proved pivotal in India’s title defence in the T20 World Cup 2026. Following an unbeaten 97 in the virtual quarter-final against the West Indies, the batter continued his stellar form to put up successive 89s in the subsequent two all-important knockout fixtures, facing England and the Black Caps, respectively.

“The New Zealand series went bad for me. I never perform well when I am trying to fight for a place with my teammates for my place. Very happy things turned out well in the World Cup for me,” added the keeper.

ALSO READ:

Sanju Samson on Role of Rajasthan Royals’ Leadership Experience

The former Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain also shared how the experience of leading the franchise helped him in getting out of the rough situations. Notably, the 31-year-old will be seen donning the Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) jersey in the forthcoming IPL 2026, scheduled to kick off on March 28.

“Experience plays a big role, and more than experience, I have led an IPL franchise for five years. I think about a lot of different scenarios. Those thoughts kept on giving me clarity,” noted Samson.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.