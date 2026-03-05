Sanju Samson vs Jofra Archer: The Ego Battle That Could Shape the T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal

Jofra Archer has dismissed Sanju Samson thrice in 23 balls.

Fresh from a terrific knock in a virtual quarterfinal against West Indies, Sanju Samson will have a massive challenge in the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal against England. He will face a strong English attack that has the tools to contain him, especially for the decks at the Wankhede Stadium.

Samson’s biggest threat will be Jofra Archer, who has dismissed him thrice in 23 balls across T20s. The batter strikes at just 108.69 and plays 56.52% dot balls against the fast bowler.

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra opined on his YouTube channel that Archer can again play with Samson’s ego by firing short balls right from the start. Given the batter’s attacking nature, he might go after Archer and could perish in the process.

“He (Archer) has dismissed him two or three times. He dismisses him with short balls. Is that a problem? It’s a contest, but not a problem. It’s a contest because he was playing on Sanju’s ego, that he would bowl a bouncer, and Sanju would go after him for sure, as he is an attacking batter.”

Why Jofra Archer can trouble Sanju Samson again in T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal

Since 2025, Sanju Samson has a strike rate of 180.76 but has been dismissed as many as eight times on the back-of-a-length or short balls against pace. Pull shots have fetched him around 19% of total runs, but control% reduces to a mere 57.89 in this period.

A notable pattern has been the batter getting caught trying to pull towards midwicket or square leg: he has been caught six times in that region, mostly on shorter-length deliveries. Meanwhile, Archer has earned 12 wickets via back-of-a-length or short balls, and he has induced eight caught dismissals towards the mentioned region against RHBs.

Jofra Archer is breathing fire! 🔥

Two in the over and he brings up 50 T20I wickets in style! 🎯👏



ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup | #ENGvSCO | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/zk9ylxUlDq pic.twitter.com/MdKl5vedUc — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 14, 2026

All three of Samson’s dismissals against the bowler have been on this length, with two caught in the deep and once at mid-on. There’s always a higher bounce at the Wankhede Stadium, and Archer will test him with short balls again, even if there’s early movement.

As Aakash pointed out, this will be an ego clash, one where Sanju Samson will be more vulnerable due to his high attacking intent and compulsion to pull aerially on the shorter side. England will fancy their chances of removing him early before he recreates the last match’s heroics to take India to the T20 World Cup 2026 final.

