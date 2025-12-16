Sarfaraz Khan Celebrates Another Fiery SMAT 2025–26 Fifty With Push-Ups, Sends Clear Fitness Message to India Selectors [WATCH].

Sarfaraz Khan has been in sensational form in SMAT 2025-26.

Sarfaraz Khan flexed his fitness by doing push-ups in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025-26 fixture between Mumbai and Rajasthan in Pune. He has been in sensational form in the T20 tournament and has surely put a strong case for the IPL 2026 auction.

Sarfaraz scored 73 runs in 22 balls, including six boundaries and seven maximums, at a strike rate of 331.82. He completed his fifty in just 15 balls, and soon after completing the milestone, he started doing pushups on the crease with the bat in one hand.

It was a reminder to selectors about his work done on improving his fitness, which has been a reason for his omission at times. Sarfaraz Khan had recently shared a few posts on his social media account, flexing his improved fitness after shedding significant weight ahead of the domestic season.

As if that wasn’t enough, he has demonstrated it live by not only moving well on the crease but also doing push-ups without any issues. This surely confirms he matches the BCCI’s fitness criteria and should be in contention for a national return, at least in the Test format.

Sarfaraz Khan likely to find a buyer at IPL 2026 auction

Sarfaraz Khan has made significant progress as a batter in recent times, but his T20 game has seen the biggest improvement. While he was always a consistent run-accumulator in the longer formats, his T20 expertise was always in question.

This was one of the reasons why he never became consistent in IPL despite Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) showing immense faith initially. As he developed more as a red-ball batter, his T20 batting took a backseat, and he slowly fell off the radar in IPL.

However, he has shown encouraging signs in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he has not only scored consistently, but those runs have come at a brisk rate. Sarfaraz Khan has 329 runs at an average of 65.80 and a strike rate of 203.08 in seven innings, including three fifties and a century.

Several IPL teams need a solid Indian middle-order batter, and he fits nicely after his revamped T20 game. Sarfaraz Khan couldn’t have found a better time to showcase his abilities, with the IPL 2026 auction starting later today, where franchises have slots for a player like him in their squads.

