Sarfaraz Khan Keeps Hopes for India Test Comeback Alive After Stellar Century in Ranji Trophy 2025–26

India batter Sarfaraz Khan registered a deft century in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025-26, playing for Mumbai against Hyderabad. Having fallen down the pecking order in the Indian Test side, Sarfaraz’s ton will be crucial in keeping his hopes alive for a comeback.

Speaking about his knock against Hyderabad, he is currently unbeaten on 104* at the time of writing this report, having hit nine boundaries and four maximums. Apart from the three-digit score, he has also hit two fifties in the Ranji this season.

Why is Sarfaraz Khan not in Indian Test side?

Having made his debut during the England home Test series in early January, Sarfaraz Khan last featured for the Indian team during another home series against New Zealand later that year in November.

Since then, he has been kept out of the playing XI. While he travelled for the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, he did not get any match and was then dropped from the squad for the Anderson Tendulkar Trophy 2025 next.

Having scored twin half-centuries in his debut Test and a highest score of 150 with an average of 37.10 after six Tests, he also failed to make the cut for the subsquent home series against West Indies and South Africa. Furthermore, despite the retirement of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the format, Sarfaraz has been unfortunate to not make his way back and there has been no clear communication from the Indian management regarding their decision to keep the dynamic right-hander out.

