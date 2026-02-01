Shardul Thakur Injury Update: Will Mumbai Captain Be Available for Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Quarter-finals?

Previously, Shardul Thakur was ruled out of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26.

The newly appointed Mumbai captain, Shardul Thakur, was ruled out of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 with two matches remaining in the league stage. Since then, he is yet to return to action in domestic cricket.

Will Mumbai Skipper Shardul Thakur Play in Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Quarter-finals?

The most dominant team in the history of the Ranji Trophy has topped the Elite Group D to seal their place in the quarter-finals. But ahead of the knockouts, the fans are actively searching for if Shardul Thakur will be available to lead the side.

The answer is yes. According to RevSportz, the all-rounder has recovered from his calf injury that he had sustained during the domestic one-day tournament. He will take over the leadership duties from the stand-in skipper Siddhesh Lad in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 quarter-final.

Shardul was enjoying a consistent run with the ball in the VHT 2025-26 before being sidelined from the event. He was Mumbai’s highest wicket-taker of the 50-over league, bagging 11 scalps in five appearances, at a miraculous economy rate of 3.40.

Mumbai Continuing Great Run in Ranji Trophy 2025-26

Mumbai are carrying on an unbeaten run with four victories and three draws in seven matches of the red-ball league so far. Notably, the team is also the most successful side in the tournament’s history, claiming a total of 42 titles.

They had also recorded a massive feat by winning the silverware in 15 successive seasons from 1959-60 to 1972-73. However, their last group-stage clash of this season has ended with a draw against Delhi.

A five-wicket haul from Mohit Avasthi had bundled out the seventh-placed Delhi for just 221 runs in the first innings. In response, Mumbai could also manage 317 runs, spearheaded by the interim captain’s gritty 103. But a strong comeback from the opposition, led by skipper Ayush Doseja’s 159 not out, levelled the fixture.

