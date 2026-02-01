Shardul Thakur Injury Update: Will Mumbai Captain Be Available for Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Quarter-finals?

Previously, Shardul Thakur was ruled out of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26.
The newly appointed Mumbai captain, Shardul Thakur, was ruled out of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 with two matches remaining in the league stage. Since then, he is yet to return to action in domestic cricket.
The most dominant team in the history of the Ranji Trophy has topped the Elite Group D to seal their place in the quarter-finals. But ahead of the knockouts, the fans are actively searching for if Shardul Thakur will be available to lead the side.
The answer is yes. According to RevSportz, the all-rounder has recovered from his calf injury that he had sustained during the domestic one-day tournament. He will take over the leadership duties from the stand-in skipper Siddhesh Lad in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 quarter-final.
Shardul was enjoying a consistent run with the ball in the VHT 2025-26 before being sidelined from the event. He was Mumbai’s highest wicket-taker of the 50-over league, bagging 11 scalps in five appearances, at a miraculous economy rate of 3.40.
Mumbai are carrying on an unbeaten run with four victories and three draws in seven matches of the red-ball league so far. Notably, the team is also the most successful side in the tournament’s history, claiming a total of 42 titles.
They had also recorded a massive feat by winning the silverware in 15 successive seasons from 1959-60 to 1972-73. However, their last group-stage clash of this season has ended with a draw against Delhi.
A five-wicket haul from Mohit Avasthi had bundled out the seventh-placed Delhi for just 221 runs in the first innings. In response, Mumbai could also manage 317 runs, spearheaded by the interim captain’s gritty 103. But a strong comeback from the opposition, led by skipper Ayush Doseja’s 159 not out, levelled the fixture.
