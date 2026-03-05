Shivam Dube in Shock After Hardik Pandya Sells Him Down the River for Runout in IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal [WATCH]

India all-rounder Shivam Dube was left befuddled in the middle after Hardik Pandya sold him badly during the ongoing IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal today (March 5). Dube, who was batting exceptionally well, missed out on a half-century and had to walk back to the dugout after a quickfire 25-ball 43.

The mix-up happened on the third ball of the 18th over of India’s innings. Sam Curran bowled a yorker to Hardik, who squeezed it towards midwicket for a run. Shivam Dube also responded from the other end and had almost run halfway down the pitch before his partner turned him down and Harry Brook pulled off an incredible direct hit with just one stump to aim at the bowler’s end.

After the runout, Dube looked back in aghast and shock as Hardik acknowledged his mistake with a slight shake of his hand.

Speaking about the IND vs ENG clash, the Men in Blue put up an explosive batting display to post a towering total of 253/7 in 20 overs. While Shivam Dube made a brilliant contribution, the highlight of the batting attack was once again Sanju Samson.

After a crucial 97* in the virtual quarterfinal against West Indies to help India qualify for the semis, the wicketkeeper-batter continued his carnage with another quickfire knock of 89 (42 balls) against the Three Lions. Despite India losing Abhishek Sharma cheaply for 9 (7 balls) in just the second over, they were left unfazed as a stunning 97-run stand for the second wicket between Sanju and Ishan Kishan took the game away from the England bowlers.

Ishan Kishan (39 off 18 balls), Hardik Pandya (27 off 12 balls) and Tilak Varma (21 off 7 balls) also did their share with quickfire cameos. Notably, this is India’s second-highest total in a T20 World Cup game, coming just days after they registered their highest score of 256/4 against Zimbabwe in the Super 8 clash. Both these totals rank in the all-time top five list – at second and fourth.

