Shivam Dube Outfoxes Corbin Bosch With Wobble-Seam Delivery To Rattle His Stumps in IND vs SA 3rd T20I [WATCH]

India all-rounder Shivam Dube managed to outfox his Proteas counterpart Corbin Bosch with his first delivery in the IND vs SA 3rd T20I. Dube bowled a wobble-seam delivery which Bosh absolutely failed to pick up and the visitors ended up losing half their side with just 44 runs on the scoreboard.

The incident happened on the first ball of the 10th over of the South African innings. Shivam bowled a length ball with wobble-seam, which landed around off and came in. Bosch was left flat-footed as he looked to punch it straight and missed it with the ball crashing onto the leg stumps.

Watch the video of the wicket below.

Shivam Dube has mostly been clinical recently whenever the ball has been tossed to him. He took some key wickets during India’s Asia Cup 2025 winning campaign and also found success during the Australia tour. Shivam will be hoping he continues to find breakthroughs and provide India with a strong asset as they build up towards the T20 World Cup 2026, starting February next year.

ALSO READ:

Top show from Indian bowlers restrict South Africa to a subpar total in IND vs SA 3rd T20I

Speaking about the IND vs SA encounter, the Indian bowlers put up a stellar show to restrict the Proteas to 117 in 20 overs. All the Indian bowlers managed to find wickets with Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana and Varun Chakravarthy taking two scalps each, while Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya finished with one apiece.

Arshdeep Singh drew first blood right in the first over of the match to remove Reeza Hendricks cheaply for a three-ball duck. Harshit Rana then continued the momentum with another strike in the second over with the wicket of Quinton de Kock. South Africa lost a third wicket in the powerplay in the form of Dewald Brevis.

Proteas skipper Aiden Markram then made some amends with his gritty 46-ball 61 but the visitors kept losing wickets in regular intervals which led to an early end of their innings.

The five-match IND vs SA T20I series is currently poised at 1-1 and both teams have a chance to establish a lead tonight.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.