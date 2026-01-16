News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi Added To Squad For IND vs NZ T20Is After Washington Sundar Injury
indian-cricket-team

Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi Return To India T20I Squad For New Zealand Series After Washington Sundar, Tilak Varma Injuries

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: January 16, 2026
2 min read

Both Shreyas Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi have been away from the international level for a while.

Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi Added To Squad For IND vs NZ T20Is After Washington Sundar Injury

Players getting injured ahead of important tournaments is never a good sight for any team, and the Men in Blue are dealing with the same issue. However, Shreyas Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi have been added as replacements to the IND vs NZ T20I squad, in place of Tilak Varma and Washington Sundar.

Though the all-rounder from Tamil Nadu was ruled out of the entire series, Tilak Varma has been sidelined for the first three fixtures. As a result, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named Shreyas Iyer as a replacement of Tilak Varma for the first three matches.

Washington Sundar underwent scans after sensing some discomfort around his lower rib in the first ODI between India and New Zealand in Vadodara. Later, the scans revealed that the all-rounder has been suffering from side strain and has been advised rest for a few days, after which his recovery phase will begin.

With the T20 World Cup 2026 on the horizon, the Indian management will hope that the players recover quickly. Both Washington Sundar and Tilak Varma are key players for the Men in Blue, and with the tournament being played in India, they would need their gun players to be fit.

ALSO READ:

More to follow…

News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2026 - CricXtasy.