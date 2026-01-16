Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi Return To India T20I Squad For New Zealand Series After Washington Sundar, Tilak Varma Injuries

Both Shreyas Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi have been away from the international level for a while.

Players getting injured ahead of important tournaments is never a good sight for any team, and the Men in Blue are dealing with the same issue. However, Shreyas Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi have been added as replacements to the IND vs NZ T20I squad, in place of Tilak Varma and Washington Sundar.

Though the all-rounder from Tamil Nadu was ruled out of the entire series, Tilak Varma has been sidelined for the first three fixtures. As a result, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named Shreyas Iyer as a replacement of Tilak Varma for the first three matches.

Washington Sundar underwent scans after sensing some discomfort around his lower rib in the first ODI between India and New Zealand in Vadodara. Later, the scans revealed that the all-rounder has been suffering from side strain and has been advised rest for a few days, after which his recovery phase will begin.

With the T20 World Cup 2026 on the horizon, the Indian management will hope that the players recover quickly. Both Washington Sundar and Tilak Varma are key players for the Men in Blue, and with the tournament being played in India, they would need their gun players to be fit.

