Shreyas Iyer Showcases Terrific Athleticism To Dash From Boundary and Runout Michael Bracewell in IND vs NZ 1st ODI [WATCH]

India middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer, who made a return to the national setup after missing the Proteas series due to a spleen injury, showed incredible athleticism in the IND vs NZ 1st ODI. Iyer had suffered a freak injury while fielding during the Australia tour last year but his latest heroics to runout Michael Bracewell with a direct throw was a poetic way to announce his comeback.

The incident happened on the final ball of the 43rd over of the Kiwi innings and it was a key wicket for the Men in Blue since Bracewell has a good record against India especially while batting at this stage. Harshit Rana bowled one into the blockhole which Daryl Mitchell played towards long-on and took a single before Bracewell called him for the second. However, an alert Shreyas Iyer dashed from the boundary ropes, picked the ball up cleanly and hit the bullseye at the non-striker’s end as Bracewell was caught short of the crease.

Watch the video of the runout below.

What a direct hit by Sarpanch sahab (shreyas Iyer)

-Another wicket for india#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/JZrZYtqZ2g — Daily tweet (@AjmalKh13532451) January 11, 2026

ALSO READ:

Shreyas Iyer in terrific form with the bat

The dynamic right-hander is coming into the Indian side after spending over two months on the sidelines due to his rehabilitation. Nevertheless, he has looked in terrific form since his return, where he played two games in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT 2025-26) for Mumbai and registered scores of 82 and 45.

Iyer will hope he can continue with the momentum and impress with the bat for India in the opener against the Blackcaps after his heroics in the field earlier in the day.

Conway, Nicholls start added with Daryl Mitchell’s fireworks help Kiwis post 300 in IND vz NZ 1st ODI

Speaking about the IND vs NZ 1st ODI, Kiwi openers Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls managed to slam respective fifties with a 117-run opening stand to give the visitors a solid start. However, the Indian bowlers remained determined to find their way back after the initial frustration with Harshit Rana removing both the top-order batters in his second spell.

Daryl Mitchell then propelled the Kiwis in the middle overs with a fiery 71-ball 84 but the other Indian pacers also stood tall with Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna contributing with two scalps each while Kuldeep Yadav finished with one.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.