Shubman Gill Absent for Punjab vs Karnataka Fixture in Ranji Trophy.

Shubman Gill is absent against Karnataka.

India Test captain Shubman Gill is not playing in the Punjab vs Karnataka Ranji Trophy 2025/26 fixture. Initially, he was supposed to feature in the remaining games of the domestic tournament.

Still, he has not been named for the latest one after playing against Saurashtra in the previous game. Gill couldn’t make any impact in the last match, registering scores of 0 & 14 across two innings.

There’s no reason by management for Gill’s exclusion as of now, and a few reports suggest he didn’t practice on the match eve. But his absence is certainly baffling since he’s not part of the T20 World Cup 2026 squad and has stressed on playing in the domestic circuit whenever available.

Uday Saharan leading Punjab in Shubman Gill’s absence

Since Shubman Gill is not playing for Punjab, Uday Saharan is back as the captain against Karnataka. Among other changes are the absence of Harnoor Singh and Nehal Wadhera from the playing XI.

Abhijeet Garg opened the innings with Prabhsimran Singh, while Sukhdeep Bajwa and Anmol Malhotra are back in the middle order. After winning the toss, Punjab opted to bat first and lost Prabhsimran early in the innings.

This track is expected to get worse for batting as the game progresses. Hence, Punjab would want to post a formidable first-innings score by maximising early batting help.

