Shreyas Iyer returns; Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Named in India squad for NZ ODIs

The three-ODI series will begin on January 11.

The Men in Blue will kickstart the new year with a three-match home ODI series against New Zealand, from January 11. The 15-member India squad for NZ ODIs was announced earlier today (January 3).

Skipper Shubman Gill, who missed the preceding ODI series against South Africa due to a neck injury, is set to return to the 50-over format and lead the side. Batting stalwarts and former skippers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli also maintain their spot in the India squad for NZ ODIs.

Shreyas Iyer makes a return too

On the other hand, ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer will also be making his comeback after missing the Proteas ODI series. He was absent against South Africa due to a spleen injury that he incurred earlier during the Australia tour.

However, Shreyas Iyer’s availability is subject to fitness clearance from BCCI COE.

ALSO READ:

Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya rested

Talismanic pacer Jasprit Bumrah will be a big name missing from the India squad for NZ ODIs after being rested in a bid to manage his workload. With the T20 World Cup 2026 lined up in February, India will want to preserve their best weapon, and hence, Bumrah has been kept out of the India side.

Harshit Rana and Mohammed Siraj will spearhead the pace attack, which also comprises Prasidh Krishna and all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy. The spin department will be led by Kuldeep Yadav in tandem with spin all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar.

Premier all-rounder Hardik Panyda has also been rested after CoE did not give him clearance to bowl 10 overs in a game with a focus on the future to manage his workload ahead of the T20 World Cup.

India squad for NZ ODIs

Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC)*, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.