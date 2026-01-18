Shubman Gill Reveals Reason for Promoting Nitish Kumar Reddy Over Ravindra Jadeja in IND vs NZ 3rd ODI

India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy was promoted ahead of Ravindra Jadeja in their towering chase of 338 in the decisive IND vs NZ 3rd ODI today (January 18). The dynamic right-hander also stepped upto the occasion and delivered with a crucial 53(57), forming a crucial 88-run stand with Virat Kohli in the middle to keep Indian hopes alive after the top-order batters failed to get going.

While the decision to promote NKR over Jadeja came as a bit surprising, India skipper Shubman Gill later clarified the rationale behind the move. Gill highlighted that the management wanted to try out Nitish Kumar Reddy in pressure situation and let him face enough deliveries, keeping in mind the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa next year.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Shubman Gill said,

“Keeping the World Cup in mind, where it’s going to be, we want to give him (Nitish Kumar Reddy) opportunities and we want to give him enough overs when he’s out there and just see what kind of combinations work for us and what kind of deliveries work for him as well.”

ALSO READ:

Virat Kohli ton, Nitish Kumar Reddy fifty not enough as India lose ODI series to New Zealand

Speaking about the IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, the Blackcaps managed to bundle out India for 296 despite Virat Kohli’s century and fifties from Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana. Earlier in the match, centuries from Daryl Mitchell (137) and Glenn Phillips (106) helped the Kiwis post the big 300-plus total on the scoreboard.

In the process, the second-string New Zealand squad led by Michael Bracewell ended up scripting history with a 2-1 series win, as the Kiwis won their maiden ODI series on Indian soil.

The win comes just one year after the Kiwis recorded a historic 0-3 whitewash over India in the subcontinent in the longest format in 2024.

The teams will next shift focus to the shortest format where they will lock horns in five T20Is, starting January 21. The series will be the final dress rehearsal for both teams before they head into the T20 World Cup 2026 from February.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.