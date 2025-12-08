Suryakumar Yadav Addresses India’s Batting Order Chaos Ahead of IND vs SA T20I Series

The five-match T20I series will begin on December 9 in Cuttack.

India lost the Test series, but clinched the ODI series against South Africa. Now, the attention will move to the IND vs SA T20I series, under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav. Ahead of the series that begins on December 9, the T20I captain addresses a burning question over the Indian team batting line-up.

Suryakumar Yadav on India’s Inconsistent Batting Order

India last played T20Is in Australia and won the five-match T20I series 2-1. Previously, India won the Asia Cup 2025 after staying unbeaten in the tournament.

While India’s Test and ODI sides have seen captaincy changes, the leadership for the T20I side has remained with Suryakumar Yadav since the retirement of former captain Rohit Sharma in 2024.

However, apart from the openers, India’s line-up is not fixed. They tested Suryakumar, Sanju Samson, and Shivam Dube at No.3 during the Australia tour. While not ideal, Team India has relied on decision-making as per the situation demands. This may lead to instability and confusion over roles. But as per the captain’s response in the press conference, it looks otherwise.

“All the batters from 3-7 can bat anywhere. You might see Tilak Varma at 6 or Shivam Dube at 3. Everyone is flexible. The squad looks good and strong. Very happy,” Suryakumar Yadav said.

Who Will Bat at No.3 in IND vs SA T20I Series

No.3 is a crucial spot in any batting line-up. During the Asian T20 tournament, SKY walked in at No.3 in five out of seven matches. In the other two games, Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube were given a chance each. Sanju took advantage of a promotion in the batting order, striking a 56 off 45 balls. But Dube departed early (two runs from three balls).

Surya has played more than half of his matches at the No.4 spot, and it suits him. In 49 matches, he has amassed 1,600+ runs at a slightly higher striking rate of 167 (160 at No.3). He also has three hundreds at two-down, compared to one century at No.3. Though SKY is flexible, he undoubtedly has a better form in the middle-order. A suitable option would be Sanju or Tilak Varma.

All the numbers thus prove that India’s No.3 to 7 batting line-up has become a game of musical chairs.

India Squad IND vs SA T20I Series

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, and Washington Sundar.

