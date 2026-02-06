Suryakumar Yadav Makes Big Revelation On Ishan Kishan Batting Position in T20 World Cup 2026

The Ishan Kishan batting position has been the hottest debate amongst Indian fans ahead of the tournament.

The Men in Blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav are pretty much sorted with their playing XI entering into the T20 World Cup 2026. However, the only important decision to make for the team management would be between Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson. The Ishan Kishan batting position is the main topic of discussion amongst fans.

That being said, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav recently provided the spectators with an update regarding the Ishan Kishan batting position. The wicketkeeper-batter from Jharkhand is one of the favourites to start in the Indian XI ahead of Sanju Samson, who failed to make a mark in the recent five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

“Even though he got an opportunity at number 3, and he opened in the warm-up game yesterday. So I hope he keeps batting like this. Whatever position he plays. He won’t play below 3, but whatever opportunity he gets, he’ll keep batting like this,” said Suryakumar Yadav.

The 35-year-old further stressed on the importance of letting Kishan bat the way he usually does. Furthermore, he mentioned that the left-handed wicketkeeper-batter displayed similar heroics in the recent edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), in which he carried Jharkhand to their maiden title.

ALSO READ:

Suryakumar Yadav On Ishan Kishan Batting Position

In terms of the strike-rate of all the Indian openers in T20I cricket post the T20 World Cup 2024, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson held the highest strike-rates – which resonated with India’s fearless batting approach. But the former Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper has made a mockery of his chances.

Ishan Kishan, on the other hand, has been playing like never before and has taken the bowling to the cleaners in almost every game that he has played in. In the fifth T20I against the Kiwis in Thiruvananthapuram, Kishan scored a scintillating ton to take India past the 250-run mark.

“Definitely. The way he’s played cricket in the last five T20s, it was an international game, so he show a lot. But if you look at the domestic cricket he was playing. The Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20. He batted like this in that too. And he came here and carried the same thing,” said the Indian skipper.

The fact that Kishan will be batting in the top three leaves room for Samson as the opener alongside Abhishek. It will have to be seen what India’s plans are for the opening match on February 7. But from what we have seen, Ishan Kishan seems to have earned his place back into the Indian side.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.