Suryakumar Yadav Offers His Thoughts on Abhishek Sharma, Reveals Sanju Samson’s Playing XI Status Ahead of IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Clash

India will kick off their T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights with IND vs SA on February 22.

Abhishek Sharma, the player who was believed to set the stage on fire in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, is yet to get off the mark in the tournament. But Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav has backed the opener ahead of the hosts’ first clash of the Super Eights.

“Abhishek Sharma ki form ki jo chinta kar rahe hai, unki chinta mai kar raha hu. He covered for us all year, now its our turn,” noted the skipper in the pre-match press conference.

Notably, India’s first Super Eights encounter is set to be a rematch of the last edition’s final. The title-holders and the runners-up will once again clash in a fiery T20 World Cup contest on February 22 as both the unbeaten sides have their eyes set on glory.

Will Sanju Samson Play in IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Clash?

An extensive batting session in the Ahmedabad nets last night had made the fans hopeful for a comeback of Sanju Samson in India’s starting XI for the IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights match. But on being asked about the 31-year-old, the captain’s remarks hinted at going with the same top-order line-up against the Proteas.

“Everything’s going good. The expectations from the team are pretty high but the wickets are a little different. We don’t have to score 250 everytime. We’ll tackle the surface challenge going forward,” said Suryakumar Yadav.

India have faced a major spin threat in their initial fixtures of the T20 World Cup 2026 so far, and last night’s practice session thoroughly portrayed how desperate the defending champions were to cover up the gaps before stepping into the crucial Super Eights stage.

The re-inclusion of Samson would have helped the team to introduce a right-hander amidst their southpaw-heavy batting order. Notably, the gloveman had played a brisk 22-run cameo off eight balls in the Men in Blue’s outing against Namibia, which Abhishek Sharma missed participating in due to his stomach issues.

India Leads Head-to-Head Record Before IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight Match

Both sides are coming off a great, unbeaten run in the T20 World Cup 2026, topping the tables in their respective groups. However, India holds a slight advantage in the head-to-head record of the tournament’s history, claiming five of their seven encounters. Moreover, Suryakumar and Men had also clinched South Africa’s penultimate preparatory series by 3-1 before entering the T20 championship on Indian soil.

The team had also ended up on the winning side in their solitary warm-up fixture. But as the buildup has shaped up prior to the IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight fixture, it is safe to say that the team that outplays the opposition on the given day will walk away with two crucial points.

