Suryakumar Yadav Opens up on Why He Could Not Succeed in ODI Format Ahead of Next Year’s World Cup

After India’s recent success at the T20 World Cup 2026, the focus now shifts to the 2027 ODI World Cup. Ahead of that, India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has opened up on why he could not replicate the success he had in the shortest format in ODI cricket.

Suryakumar Yadav has been a beast in T20Is but has been out of the 50-overs side for some time, with his last appearance coming during the heartbreaking 2023 ODI World Cup Final loss against Australia. Now, with another ODI World Cup on the horizon slated for next year in South Africa, SKY clarified why the format did not suit him.

Speaking to PTI, Suryakumar Yadav said, “I feel that as much as I have experienced ODI cricket closely and I have seen it, it is a format where you have to bat in three different ways. Sometimes, if you go in early, if wickets fall quickly, then you have to bat like Test cricket. Then you have to bat with a good strike rate, like in a one-day, and then later at the end of the innings, you have to bat like (you do in T20 format. So, that is one format that I never understood. I tried my best to play it. But then it’s a challenging format.”

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Suryakumar Yadav Numbers – T20Is vs ODIs

In T20Is, SKY has amassed 3272 runs at an average over 36 while hitting at an impressive rate of 162.94, including four tons and 25 fifties. Coming to ODIs, his average drops to 25.76 in 35 innings, with no century and only four fifties.

These numbers clearly highlight the stark difference in his performances across the different formats.

Furthermore, he is currently 35-years-old and the upcoming two World Cups (2027 ODI World Cup and the 2028 T20 World Cup) could be his last chance to lift an ICC trophy. While he is expected to be leading the T20I side in the next World Cup edition, it remains unlikely that he will return to the fray of ODIs anymore in his international career.

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